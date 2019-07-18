back
A giant jellyfish spotted in the southwest of the UK
It's almost as big as the divers who approached it. Here is the giant jellyfish which was spotted off the coast of the UK.
07/18/2019 6:14 AM
77 comments
Ella H.08/22/2019 14:51
this is why I hate the sea
Bob K.08/15/2019 23:55
what an creature!
Brooke S.08/15/2019 13:37
... next time you’re across the pond! 😊
Brooke S.08/15/2019 01:01
Paulina M.08/15/2019 00:12
u ok jellyfishy?
Kass H.08/14/2019 02:12
Wow!
Natalia J.08/07/2019 12:08
Amazing but did this hitch a ride from Fukushima?
Gemma S.08/06/2019 15:40
How I wish I could do this 😍
Janet Z.08/05/2019 14:37
How incredibly beautiful!
Charles S.08/05/2019 13:47
i can see where stories of sea monsters and mermaids come from.
Cameron E.08/02/2019 14:30
I love her 💛
أبو ن.08/01/2019 02:29
سبحان الله العظيم سبحان الله وبحمده
Mohamed A.08/01/2019 01:47
Nakhnoukh
Hossèm L.07/31/2019 23:54
❤️
Moftah J.07/31/2019 23:43
سبحان الله الله اكبر
Hasan M.07/31/2019 11:40
Subhan Allah
Amina M.07/31/2019 09:08
khassek t3oum maah
Dana N.07/31/2019 05:05
BABEEEE 🤩
Mark F.07/31/2019 00:22
*BOING * BOING *BOING!!!!
Hussen B.07/30/2019 15:00
الصغير طشه عبد الرزاق 😂😂😂