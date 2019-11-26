A Sex Educator’s Message to T.I.
"My doctor's virginity test haunts me 11 years later." Sex educator Cassandra Corrado has a message for T.I. and anyone who thinks virginity testing isn't traumatic.
No laws at the federal or state level ban virginity testing
When it comes to broaching the topic of sex with your kids, no one is perfect. It’s an awkward, goofy and almost painfully real conversation to have. And, of course, paired with the layers of stigma, anxiety, and patriarchy of-it-all, it’s a fraught issue that leaves a lot of room for discomfort and misunderstandings. Sex educator Cassandra Corrado got candid about virginity testing after hearing about rapper T.I.’s annual OB/GYN visits with his daughter, Deyjah. “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," T.I. shares with on the Ladies Like Us, Podcast. Corrado wrote an article detailing her own experience of what happened when she went in for birth control pills.
“To T.I., my childhood doctor, and anybody else who thinks that virginity testing is real or reasonable: please stop doing this. Every single time you look at them and question what they're doing with their body or you place judgment on how they're taking care of it or what shape it is or anything, you're telling them that their body is ultimately yours because you helped make it or you helped take care of it. And that's not the message you want to be giving your kids. So please. Be better at your job. My doctor’s virginity test haunts me 11 years later. And as a 15-year-old, I didn't realize that you really should be going to a gynecologist for all of your pelvic care. I was just like; he's a doctor and all doctors know everything. And I was really wrong. Hearing somebody say, good girl, I felt so dirty and gross and nauseated and judged because the reality is that I was already having sex and so if I was a good girl because I supposedly wasn't having sex yet,” Corrado tells Brut.
Corrado adds that it’s not uncommon for parents to be afraid to bring up sex or to be worried they won’t have the right answers or the right words to stumble through the conversation. But you can’t let that fear of an awkward unknown keep you from giving your kid access to the information they’ll inevitably need. Now, Corrado holds sex education workshops across the country.
Patricia D.a day
The Dr was asking because being so young at the age of 15 I’m sure he would’ve talked to you about STD’s /Birth Control . But as TI situation that’s just violating his daughter’s privacy and the Dr can’t tell him if she is or not a virgin.
Dianne H.a day
You need to watch red table talk with Jada. He has sat and explained truth. He didn't do what you say.
Frances H.2 days
On at 18 she has the right to not have her dad or anyone but medical staff in there plus she has the right to insist her information is confidential. Even if she doesn't this physician broke HIPPA Policy. That is a hefty fine.
Takeyah C.2 days
So help me understand why you weren't having regular pap smears? Once you start to have sex it is necessary to have annual pap smears to screen for a lot of things.
Ricardo A.2 days
You dosnt feel that way until now. Not at 15. You've attached "good girl" to sex. Be more realistic
Oma D.3 days
Watch the red table talk on fb and get the real story!
Stephanie L.4 days
Way to make it all about you 👌
Jessi M.5 days
Omfg, it’s dumb broads like this that make all women look bad. Smfh.
Briana K.6 days
Your parents have a right to know whats going on with you. If your a minor you cannot consent. Period!
Fullem J.7 days
Wow !
Tereina E.12/11/2019 05:55
Does anyone know if T.I.'s daughter is ok with the test?
Naomi R.12/11/2019 02:20
Dang you know what’s crazy is that the mom went with them. Like the daughter said this happened when she was younger and it was her and her mom and her dad came too. Wasn’t in the room. Nothing. Like also they don’t do it to their 18+ year old daughter. Out here on social media people take things out of contex and flip them
Krystal L.12/10/2019 04:09
I think ur stupid
Nikki J.12/09/2019 07:41
Some people in these comments are really ignorant and uneducated. *Cringe*
Alexandria F.12/08/2019 18:12
I’d tell my daughters when the day comes if they feel like they are in love enough to be willing to give themselves intimately to tell me so I can make sure they’re doing it safely, it’s important to have a conversation with your kids about sex and letting them know once you give yourself to someone in that way it can’t be undone and you might end up together forever or might not and to be picky about who they share their body with because it really is a gift you can only give once
Tanisha W.12/08/2019 05:24
But no one is judging the mothers who do this 🤦🏽♀️ and believe me there are plenty of them.
Kelsi W.12/06/2019 21:57
I cant believe how many people defend his actions. Then again birds of a feather flock together.
Lee B.12/05/2019 23:51
GIGGITY
Justine E.12/05/2019 05:17
The 👏 hymen 👏 doesn't 👏 work 👏 like 👏 that 👏
Linda K.12/04/2019 21:05
Strict parents create sneaky kids. Keep policing their bodies and watch how fast they turn on you. And if your solution is to beat them, then you’ve already failed. Abusive parents will probably laugh/angry react but honestly? Just wait....