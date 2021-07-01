back
A toxic tour of pollution on Chicago's southeast side
"The city is deeming these neighborhoods as sacrifice zones." Chicago's southeast side has been plagued by pollution and sickness for decades. Gina Ramirez, an advocate with NRDC, is taking up the fight to save her neighborhood... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
01/07/2021 7:58 PM
178 comments
Mark M.02/01/2021 18:48
Joe Biden loves This place. Obama loves it.
Johnathan A.02/01/2021 18:26
I live 3 miles from 2 steel mills in indiana 30 minutes from chicago we went on field trips in 5th grade to the mill yes standing over molten steel on catwalks because this is where most of my class ended up working .. we supply steel for the military and a few car companies so you can drive your eco friendly pos dont like it move I love my region and the livelihood it provides for a lot of families for generations of the past and generations to come ..
Erica R.02/01/2021 18:24
It’s such a shame but your governor and past democratic governors allowed all this to happen so go to Your legislators and complain to them they are the ones running the state
Christopher M.02/01/2021 04:39
The decline of Chicago's steel industry had to do with the cold war and Chinese trade agreements under clinton
Amy E.01/31/2021 21:03
Same in my area....
Susan W.01/31/2021 18:45
Environmental racism WTF really🤦♀️
Tj F.01/31/2021 16:16
STFU!!!! The real problem is racism facing our black n brown community
James C.01/31/2021 00:55
Which political party controls Chicago? Did you vote for a Democrat? Then sit down and STFU, you're getting what you voted for.
Josh H.01/31/2021 00:54
Environmental racism.... now I've heard it all
Ricardo L.01/30/2021 21:42
Jackie Sandoval
Bruno B.01/30/2021 19:27
Goodluck lady! Major don't care, Governor really don't care. I wish you the best
Mike C.01/30/2021 12:49
Maybe if they turn that area into an Indian Reservation, people would start caring.
John S.01/30/2021 08:07
What explosions?
Paris M.01/30/2021 03:31
She ate the o zone haha
Jay J.01/30/2021 00:02
Stop voting the same way all the time.
Ray W.01/29/2021 22:02
She'd probably complain if they gentrified also.
Eric V.01/29/2021 19:20
Dont you people watch the news? Its because of the rise of trumpism folks. Its dangerous, and if you dont agree then you need to be re educated.
Jason H.01/29/2021 18:05
Whilst they have 500 murders a year...they are worried about factories blowing up ehe? Stupendous
Candace K.01/29/2021 17:38
Justice Marie
Alex K.01/29/2021 13:28
Another POV says it's the right decision to centralize where there is already damage rather than despoil a clean area. While I support making operations like this less polluting, using a spokeswoman who clearly can't look after her own health is not really helpful.