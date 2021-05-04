back
Abandoned at the airport as an infant, this is Emilie's story
She was abandoned at a French airport when she was just a baby — ever since she's been in search of her identity. Emilie tells Brut her story.
04/05/2021 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 10:16
Abandoned at the airport as an infant, this is Emilie's story
- 4:47
Ashnikko on celebrating sexuality and loving yourself
- 7:32
The story of Twitter
- 6:25
Marine speaks out about sexual misconduct in the military
- 6:44
Interview: Bestselling author Stephanie Land on being a maid and the American dream
- 3:27
The evolution of self-love in Black history
0 comments