Abortion Without Borders on frontlines of Poland abortion ban
"They've been chanting our phone number." Abortion Without Borders is helping women in Poland receive abortion services amid a nationwide ban ... and the word is spreading.
11/02/2020 1:50 PM
Thandeka .39 minutes
Hardat G.an hour
Am I missing something,isn't abstinence and contraception the line that was drawn in the sand against the murdering of the fetus?
Thib T.an hour
👍👏
Jeff M.an hour
brut is so disgusting!
Charity A.an hour
Thanks to Allah for being 1.Awake 2.Alive 3.Blessed.