back
Afghanistan's first woman pilot speaks out from exile
"The Taliban war is against women." Afghanistan's first woman pilot in decades was driven out by the Taliban in 2015. Today, she predicts a grim future for her country's women.
08/30/2021 4:58 PMupdated: 08/30/2021 5:00 PM
44 comments
Dyan B.10 hours
What happened was that all of those lives and all of that money went overseas and accomplished nothing while the money was desperately needed for our own country.
Aakash G.15 hours
This is due to RSS... Modi has done this.. Modi and Amit shah should be held accountable....
Masta Y.20 hours
She is a symbol of BRUTTTTT....
Usman K.a day
Bla bla bla bla bla 😂😂😂😂😂
Jawad A.a day
Don’t bark and give answer of killing millions of native Americans and snatching their lands you crusader terrorists
Joseph T.a day
Did the Talipans men ever think about WHO gave them life to this world? Our women gave birth to all mankind. We men were carried in our Mother’s WOMB for 9xmonths. You Talipans denying women’s rights is NOT Gods will. FREEDOM to Afghan women 😍
Ashaer M.2 days
Hahahaha...Propaganda....now everyone can understand how they try to control mindset of general public through such fake stuff
William G.2 days
It's long overdue time for the Afghan people to stand up and fight for what they want if they want fairness and democracy they're going to have to fight for it
Intisam S.2 days
You are a symbol of netflix and chill only
Purplemom P.2 days
U are representing as a successful woman but u never represent a proper muslim woman. Those who run away were those who not interested to islamic rules and wants freedom to be a modern and sophisicated fashionable woman 🙂
Israr M.2 days
These type of people are stooges of America!! These people merely bark by the order of America !!
Milind K.2 days
Please pass this on to your men and request them to rise up to the occasion… You cannot build a nation through FB posts… Oppression is everywhere… Even in the most developed nations… How you deal with it is the whole point… The whole concept of involving a global party to solve local problems has been a big failure…
Shahzaib A.2 days
Lies lies and lies
Ernhie T.2 days
She looking like israel soldier who killed palestinian
Moey A.2 days
🤣🤣🤣
ام ض.2 days
People like her just don't want to live under sharia law in Islamic state...just born incidentally in muslims...so they can go and live happily where they want to..but plz let the others to live there lives too the socalled liberals!! MEDIA IS JUST USING YOU FOR PROPAGANDA WAR
Rubab U.2 days
America instead of spending money on its own ppl spend it on Afghan army and govt…. And what happened is when taliban came they took over Kabul without any resistance ….what a waste of money ….had America spend it on talibans results would have been very different
Azhar R.2 days
Brut bbc dw voa sab kay pichwarhay main aag lagi hui hai. aur sirf aurat aurat aurat ... Yani aur koi subject hi nahi in kay pass na ilzaam denay ko kuch hain ..really miserable miserables..somebody get them some life
Jordyn E.2 days
We can spend as much money to the Afghanistan people but if you you want to save your country then you need to have a super strong belief in protecting your people, fighting back terrorists, fight with every of your being to have a better future for your children, for your freedoms and for your country. I understand that families are suffering and are being attacked my Taliban, but I would kill as many of them as I needed to protect my family and my people and human freedoms. The difference between Afghanistan army and the American army, is that America is willing to do whatever it takes to protect our country, our families and our freedom, and the Afghanistan army laid down their weapons because of fear of lives lost and fear of loosing a war and they gave up. I’m all for saving people and helping to those who are in need, but if you can’t stand up for yourself against barbaric people like the Taliban and die trying, then what’s the point of helping.
Mohamed O.2 days
Lies, all Lies. The Taliban will strengthen the country. They'll bring peace and stability. This is all just propaganda, she's been paid to say this. I knew she was lying the moment she said "they painted over all the women's pictures" to make it seem like they're somehow targeting women's pictures only. Cause they actually painted over every picture in all of the cities they've taken over. Pictures of Men, women, children and animals were all covered or removed. They have nothing against women. She's lying.