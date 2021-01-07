back

After losing her daughter to air pollution, this mother speaks out

She was a healthy, happy 7-year-old. Two years later, her death became the first in the U.K. officially caused by pollution. Today, her mother is speaking up about the dangers of air pollution.

07/01/2021 1:36 PM
