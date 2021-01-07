back
After losing her daughter to air pollution, this mother speaks out
She was a healthy, happy 7-year-old. Two years later, her death became the first in the U.K. officially caused by pollution. Today, her mother is speaking up about the dangers of air pollution.
07/01/2021
Rosamund Kissi-Debrah () is sharing her story at the Austrian World Summit, founded by to combat the climate crisis. With , this year’s summit will focus on the theme: “Healthy Planet, Healthy People.” Watch it live here: https://www.facebook.com/events/266632945211015