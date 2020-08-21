back
After the explosion, Beirut hospital tries to rebuild
Devastated by the deadly explosion in Beirut, this hospital is trying to rebuild. Medical staff talked with Brut about the difficulties they're facing...
08/21/2020 11:00 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:01
After the explosion, Beirut hospital tries to rebuild
- 9:08
The life of Michelle Obama
- 3:25
Sharon Stone's message about her sister, hospitalized with COVID-19
- 5:47
11 simple questions about masks
- 4:05
Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19
- 4:36
#TBT: The deadliest pandemic in modern history
2 comments
Nozie k.an hour
My marriage was on the verge of divorce when I learnt about my husband's infidelities after six months of marriage. I felt betrayed and believed that I was a laughing stock in my community because people spoke about his cheating on the streets. I lost trust in him. I became easily irritated and resented him. I sometimes woke up at 3 am and started swearing at him.Then towards August last year 2019, after long searching for a solution to my problems, I came across Mama Shamina facebook comment. she invited me to her Altar at her place and we made prayer because I did not want to lose my husband, but I also wanted him to stay faithful to me.In my desperation to save my marriage, I told my husband about mama and invited him to join us in the prayers which he did without hesitation. At the end of the prayer we spoke to mama who told us about the Therapy of Love services.We continued to attended the services on Fridays and understood that we needed God in our marriage and it was all made possible with Mama.We learnt about the importance of being faithful to each other as unto the Lord. My husband was able to end his side relationships and respect me after just a month with mama Shamina. I understood that the power of prayer works and witnessed this with Mama +27673785858
Yannick K.an hour
😡🛑Un sénégalais n'a pas le droit d'avoir 1m² au Liban. Des libanais ont des km² au Sénégal.