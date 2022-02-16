back
Alec Baldwin gun incident: How weapons are handled on film sets
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. Now, her family is suing the actor. Here's why people in the industry say the fatal accident could have been avoided ...
02/16/2022 2:04 PMupdated: 02/16/2022 2:06 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:19
Alec Baldwin gun incident: How weapons are handled on film sets
- 5:05
Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms
- 5:02
"Violence in homes is normalized in our country:" Angelina Jolie on violence against women
- 5:55
The real story of Anna Sorokin
- 4:41
Bill Cosby accusers share their experience
- 5:41
Inside the troubled teen industry
0 comments