back
All insects could be extinct 100 years from now
No more bees, ants or butterflies... All insects could be gone 100 years from now according to this new scientific review.
02/13/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 02/14/2019 4:31 PM
- 128.2k
- 1.9k
- 63
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
52 comments
Kathrina O.02/28/2019 20:22
Hope mosquitoes go 1st
Nepo R.02/28/2019 07:47
Exportamos y importamos son buenos para hacer purina barata con buena proteína...son plagas
Reina R.02/27/2019 01:16
I didn’t have honey 🐝 last year at my hummingbird feeder / ?
Dangal C.02/27/2019 00:33
All human may have perished but insects will still be around.
Debbie L.02/26/2019 23:56
:((
Jose C.02/26/2019 10:28
Including all the inhabitants of the Mother Earth won’t survive too!
Freddy S.02/25/2019 16:01
OMG
Cem A.02/25/2019 06:27
dont worry... cockroaches, mosquitos, fart beetle (Nezara sp. ), centipedes n ticks etc. survives.............note:..centipede n tick are not insect.
Edite S.02/24/2019 18:57
Só consigo sentir tristeza .
Barbara K.02/24/2019 04:56
I think we will not last...
Prakash P.02/24/2019 01:57
For
Naziha Y.02/21/2019 20:29
يا سلام
Michael V.02/21/2019 03:57
There may be shifts in the types of dominant species of insects in any given environment, but the notion of them disappearing before man is absurd.
Plutarco C.02/21/2019 00:45
Not cockroaches!
Frances E.02/20/2019 22:34
STOPMMTHEPESTICIDES......
Jan K.02/20/2019 21:00
Cockroaches and mosquitoes too
Gary M.02/20/2019 20:18
Scientists and environmentalists have been spewing the same rubbish for centuries and it has never come to fruition. I call BS on that one.
Ivana C.02/20/2019 20:17
❤❤❤
John G.02/20/2019 13:50
This is rediculous. Insects are not going extinct. Some should.
Aïssatou B.02/20/2019 09:56
Je vous suggère de rajouter le père incontesté de la démocratie s’il vous plaît