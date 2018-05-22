back

An explosive eruption occurred at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

They feared it, and it happened: explosive eruptions at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continue to produce plumes of ash.

05/22/2018 4:01 PM
  • 32.7k
  • 8

4 comments

  • Scott M.
    05/25/2018 14:44

    I love Lava or Magma it's so satisfying and I like the colours. :) 🔥

  • Brock G.
    05/24/2018 21:17

    The seventh seal and the golden censor.

  • Lynx Z.
    05/23/2018 02:59

    Out of date. A guys leg got hit by a flying lava rock

  • Mimavsa T.
    05/22/2018 16:58

    I love NATURE.....