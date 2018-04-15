back
An interview with Dan Mathews, PETA's Vice President
"I think it's human's nature to be more civilized, to choose to be more intelligent, to choose to be less violent". Dan Mathews is PETA's Vice President. Here is what he's fighting for:
04/15/2018 9:06 AM
- 28.9k
- 252
- 39
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
37 comments
Romana S.04/21/2018 09:13
This gentleman probably has nice ideas and a lot of money. Tell someone who doesn’t live in the world of glamour to stop fishing 🎣 in order to feed their family in some lost village far away. Everything good and nice, but any way of extremism is a bit passé.... but people with plenty will never understand what’s really going on behind their golden fences.
Zach A.04/17/2018 01:35
Didn’t one of your activists recently shoot up youtube? Less violent indeed....but lemme guess...one bad apple doesn’t speak for all of you right?
Michael P.04/16/2018 22:20
PETA has continuously attacked scientists for their research over the years. Time to unfollow.
Rougie M.04/16/2018 18:23
Well said! Brilliant!
Gerry T.04/16/2018 13:49
crazy as a loon.............and a liar
Mars W.04/16/2018 12:19
why people are so angry? like what the actual fuck? you dont like peta? thats fine. dont follow peta. they're millions of other organisations with similar goals that post higher quality news than they do. you dont love animals and have no mercy? well, thats not ok,but there are other reasons people chose to go vegan. you think the guy is lying? why not convince yourself? seriously. a 5 minute research is all it takes. and it saves lifes. i hate when people are misled by media or are being misinformed. please, before spilling bullshit, drama or fake news, first research!
Simon T.04/16/2018 08:20
Yes, very "crual".
Mihai R.04/16/2018 07:04
🥓🥓🥓🥩🥩🥩🍗🍗🍗🍖🍖🍖🍔🍔🍔🌭🌭🌭🤤🤤🤤🤤
Keith N.04/16/2018 03:00
I can't find the emoji for "bullsh**T!"
Liz T.04/16/2018 02:12
Crual?
Al M.04/16/2018 01:23
Im eating a drumstick watching this and laughing..praying that I dont choke
Antony T.04/15/2018 22:44
Fuck this page, lol, bye
Joana C.04/15/2018 21:15
Bunch of shitheads
Lee F.04/15/2018 19:04
Slap him please
Ronnie P.04/15/2018 18:26
He’s money from this. He’s just a rich man, with an agenda.
Andre O.04/15/2018 18:11
Since when do you kill for WOOL ??
Chris K.04/15/2018 17:22
PETA is a joke.
Jazminn R.04/15/2018 15:52
Peta is a POS charity. They are fraud. They have lost all relevancy. This page is completely idiotic to promote PETA. Read your facts and stop trying to look good. Why don't to do good instead.. anyone who still follows PETA and supports them are ignorant to the liars they really are. It is a charity purely for profit they aren't here to save any animals.
Jerri S.04/15/2018 15:08
PETA is a joke.
Liam P.04/15/2018 14:47
With all the halal slaughter happening in the UK then why’s he not campaigning against that if he wants less violence