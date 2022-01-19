back
André Leon Talley’s first muse was his grandmother
“We had nothing but we had everything because we had love.” Legendary fashion journalist André Leon Talley has passed away. Here’s how he spoke about his first muse: his grandmother, who used to work as a maid for Duke University ... #RIP
01/19/2022 1:50 PMupdated: 01/19/2022 1:52 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:39
André Leon Talley’s first muse was his grandmother
- 3:34
Why NYC high-school students organized a citywide school walkout
- 5:51
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
- 5:49
Formerly incarcerated people share what life was like in prison
- 11:27
#BrutDocs: Fighting for the right to breathe
- 3:40
The Afghan women protesting against the Taliban
0 comments