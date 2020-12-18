back
Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas
"I am begging all of you, before Christmas, before going to see grandma and grandpa ... isolate yourselves for a week beforehand." In an emotional appeal to Germans, Angela Merkel urges caution over the holidays and calls for new COVID restrictions.
12/10/2020 5:01 PMupdated: 12/23/2020 6:29 AM
55 comments
Bernard D.12/18/2020 15:23
Mes respects Madame la chancelière. Je suis un français complètement ordinaire, et j'aimerai vous dire que j'ai une grande admiration pour vous comme chef d'état. Jamais nous n'avons eu en France une personnalité telle que vous en termes de compétences et surtout de simplicité . Vous marquerai l'histoire Madame, c'est un énorme compliment qui vient du cœur. Peut être que vous lirez un jour ce message, sans doute non, mais j'avais tellement envie de l'écrire. Je vous renouvelle mes plus profonds respects. B. Delage Laborde.
Ιωάννης Μ.12/15/2020 02:59
Αντε και γαμισου πουτανα στα ελληνικά στο λέω
Suzie W.12/14/2020 15:52
See! And it is not just here in the USA, but in Europe too.
Roger L.12/14/2020 09:40
Pity she wasn’t leading the EU
James H.12/13/2020 23:59
This women is Pure Evil👹👹
Gabriela D.12/13/2020 21:53
Murat T.12/13/2020 16:26
Very very beautiful
Amar A.12/13/2020 14:50
MAMAN TU VA BIEN
Tyrone C.12/13/2020 11:19
NWO puppet!
Michael W.12/13/2020 03:19
Greats speech from the leader of the free world
Heide A.12/12/2020 18:35
Great leader who cares 👍
Sylvie S.12/12/2020 14:05
Oh ...I thought that in Germany all was so perfect and they knew better than the rest of Europen how to handle Corona...apparently not !
Sonja W.12/12/2020 11:52
AMEN to that
Helem N.12/12/2020 11:27
I can't believe that someone thinks how good she is and how much she loves her people 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Julia K.12/12/2020 03:28
She is fantastic!!!
Mandy N.12/11/2020 12:51
The sad thing here in germany is,that so many people dont accept what Angela Merkel is doing.I feel very sorry for her.Iam really happy she is the leader right now and she takes this responsibility.
Engel H.12/11/2020 11:54
Et bien sûr, Mme Merkel montrera l’exemple en allant manger son morceau de bûche à la cuisine... comme Brigitte...
Patrice W.12/11/2020 10:43
Die sehe ich auch so :)
Laurent C.12/11/2020 08:48
If we could vote for a president for the EU, I would vote for her for as long as she lives. She definitely is the best living politician in the world.
Susan B.12/11/2020 08:38
I know this is a man made pandemic, but as an Australian, please wear mask and self distance. It worked here it can work for the UK too. This disease is real whether you accept it or not!!