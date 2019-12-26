back

Animal fighting rages on

Dogs, roosters, and even camels fighting. Around the world, people still organize animal fights for betting or entertainment.

12/26/2019 12:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. Animal fighting rages on

  2. Australia Wildfires Rage On

  3. Women's rights in Japan

  4. Helping the homeless around the world

  5. Myanmar's leader denies genocide claims in her own country

  6. Women Denounce Sexism Through Song

10 comments

  • Frank M.
    29 minutes

    Lack of any empathy...these people are total human waste....

  • James P.
    39 minutes

    "BECAUSE HUMAN FIGHTING ISN'T STUPID ENOUGH"..................

  • Patrick F.
    an hour

    These poor animals have no choice and no life worth living because they have fallen in the hands of pure evil

  • Abitz D.
    an hour

    “Pampering them”??? Gago!!! You’re leading them to their death just to satisfy your gambling addiction. Stupid! 😡😤💩

  • Sawan T.
    an hour

    if animal fighting and betting on it is crime then what about boxing nd other sports like UFC?....one lady said using animal for profit is crime which was funny

  • Karmen K.
    an hour

    Por favor encierre los de por vida a estos enfermos mentales

  • Analisa L.
    an hour

    I can not believe this is allowed .

  • Fendy F.
    an hour

    stupid!!! crazy people do like this to animals!!!

  • Christina S.
    2 hours

    All the POS who are involved in this sick behavior, should rot in hell.

  • Ella P.
    2 hours

    I hate it