Anti-Trump Lipstick Line Gives Back To The Community

Put your money where your mouth is: That's the idea behind Lipslut's anti-Trump lipstick line — and 50% of proceeds go to charities and nonprofits.
Derek C.07/31/2018 06:41
That would be nice if the president could sue them for making money off of his name, soak up some of their money and put it to good non-profit uses.
Becca L.07/31/2018 04:36
Ok, I am all for this, but can he sue her for using his name for profit? I would be worried of that.
Bonnie A.07/31/2018 02:35
How stupid, the law was created and signed by Clinton and upheld by Obama. What a shame and deep hold Libers have fallen into
Kharman I.07/30/2018 20:37
anti-Trump lipstick 💄 I will get my hands on them!!!
Brut07/30/2018 15:21
For more information, visit https://www.lipslut.com/fck-trump/
Christine C.07/30/2018 00:32
Fantastic! When I see something like this it gives me hope for our future. How/where can I buy it?
Linda O.07/29/2018 18:44
It would have been really nice to help children here without a bed and food everynight.
Dorothy R.07/29/2018 17:31
you must be a fan of free speech and capitalism. would be unheard of in Socialist/ Communist world.
Dithin G.07/28/2018 17:37
Is there any underwear on that theme? 😂😎
Hasna E.07/28/2018 15:45
This is a lipstick that I WOULD ABSOLUTELY buy. With pleasure.
Rasheed I.07/28/2018 02:24
You go girl!!!
Daniel A.07/28/2018 01:58
Yay band wagons
Jenny O.07/27/2018 22:50
Brilliant!!! Why don't you sell it on Amazon.uk or amazon.es???
Christopher J.07/27/2018 21:18
You claim to hate Trump but make a product all about him? This is what I think is pretty interesting about Trump even though you have people that say they hate them they can't stop talking about him
Hindy M.07/27/2018 20:57
Love it!
Ginger B.07/27/2018 19:49
I think I said f trump when he announced he was running.
Mel O.07/27/2018 19:34
How about KCUF trump tampons? It is more appropriate don't you think so? After all, it is what he grabs!!
Roberta M.07/27/2018 19:32
Thank you so much for helping to defend the American people. The current administration is only interested in helping themselves and tearing down the great standards set by President Obama.
Tabatha M.07/27/2018 19:27
I’m gonna start wearing lipstick 💄😎
Rory Y.07/27/2018 19:21
sounds like a really dumb anti american company