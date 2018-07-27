back

Anti-Trump Lipstick Line Gives Back To The Community

Put your money where your mouth is: That's the idea behind Lipslut's anti-Trump lipstick line — and 50% of proceeds go to charities and nonprofits.

07/27/2018 7:01 PM
20 comments

  • Derek C.
    07/31/2018 06:41

    That would be nice if the president could sue them for making money off of his name, soak up some of their money and put it to good non-profit uses.

  • Becca L.
    07/31/2018 04:36

    Ok, I am all for this, but can he sue her for using his name for profit? I would be worried of that.

  • Bonnie A.
    07/31/2018 02:35

    How stupid, the law was created and signed by Clinton and upheld by Obama. What a shame and deep hold Libers have fallen into

  • Kharman I.
    07/30/2018 20:37

    anti-Trump lipstick 💄 I will get my hands on them!!!

  • Brut
    07/30/2018 15:21

    For more information, visit https://www.lipslut.com/fck-trump/

  • Christine C.
    07/30/2018 00:32

    Fantastic! When I see something like this it gives me hope for our future. How/where can I buy it?

  • Linda O.
    07/29/2018 18:44

    It would have been really nice to help children here without a bed and food everynight.

  • Dorothy R.
    07/29/2018 17:31

    you must be a fan of free speech and capitalism. would be unheard of in Socialist/ Communist world.

  • Dithin G.
    07/28/2018 17:37

    Is there any underwear on that theme? 😂😎

  • Hasna E.
    07/28/2018 15:45

    This is a lipstick that I WOULD ABSOLUTELY buy. With pleasure.

  • Rasheed I.
    07/28/2018 02:24

    You go girl!!!

  • Daniel A.
    07/28/2018 01:58

    Yay band wagons

  • Jenny O.
    07/27/2018 22:50

    Brilliant!!! Why don't you sell it on Amazon.uk or amazon.es???

  • Christopher J.
    07/27/2018 21:18

    You claim to hate Trump but make a product all about him? This is what I think is pretty interesting about Trump even though you have people that say they hate them they can't stop talking about him

  • Hindy M.
    07/27/2018 20:57

    Love it!

  • Ginger B.
    07/27/2018 19:49

    I think I said f trump when he announced he was running.

  • Mel O.
    07/27/2018 19:34

    How about KCUF trump tampons? It is more appropriate don't you think so? After all, it is what he grabs!!

  • Roberta M.
    07/27/2018 19:32

    Thank you so much for helping to defend the American people. The current administration is only interested in helping themselves and tearing down the great standards set by President Obama.

  • Tabatha M.
    07/27/2018 19:27

    I’m gonna start wearing lipstick 💄😎

  • Rory Y.
    07/27/2018 19:21

    sounds like a really dumb anti american company