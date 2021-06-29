back

Are heat waves becoming more common?

Parts of the U.S. are scorching under record-breaking, triple digit temperatures. A climatologist explains why heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense.

06/29/2021 11:58 PM
3 comments

  • John N.
    2 hours

    We all know who doesn’t believe it!!

  • Justin B.
    2 hours

    Let's all start riding horses again. Original Green Deal!!

  • Boyd H.
    2 hours

    Could climate change be real and not a hoax?