Are heat waves becoming more common?
Parts of the U.S. are scorching under record-breaking, triple digit temperatures. A climatologist explains why heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense.
06/29/2021 11:58 PM
3 comments
John N.2 hours
We all know who doesn’t believe it!!
Justin B.2 hours
Let's all start riding horses again. Original Green Deal!!
Boyd H.2 hours
Could climate change be real and not a hoax?