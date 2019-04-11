back

Are Social Media Influencers Damaging National Parks?

Facing strong backlash, Miley Cyrus removed pictures of her photoshoot in a fragile Joshua tree from her Instagram account. The controversy raised questions over social media influencers’ impact on nature.

04/11/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/11/2019 1:19 PM
18 comments

  • Mansour E.
    04/21/2019 08:24

    These people don't have life .

  • Marjon C.
    04/21/2019 01:44

  • Wahid N.
    04/20/2019 16:55

  • Herlambang A.
    04/18/2019 14:39

  • Imran K.
    04/18/2019 03:23

  • Ashutosh A.
    04/14/2019 12:34

    Why not sit on cactus 🌵 ?

  • Omar F.
    04/13/2019 04:30

    🌈nobody care🌈

  • Dean V.
    04/12/2019 01:45

    I hate people

  • Brut
    04/11/2019 22:07

  • Mike R.
    04/11/2019 18:12

    It's okay to shoot in nature, you don't need to step all over the flowers though, and trees as long as they hold no nest or critters shouldn't be an issue to climb at your own risk

  • Anne B.
    04/11/2019 16:28

    Brilliant reply Taylor!!!

  • Rob J.
    04/11/2019 15:21

    No wonder, she's like a wrecking ball

  • Antonio N.
    04/11/2019 15:11

    Oooooomg what a way to ask for money gtfo so disgusting im all for conservation but dont try to guilt trip ppl to give you money

  • Bobby B.
    04/11/2019 15:03

    Humans are part of nature

  • Aja Y.
    04/11/2019 13:28

    "I scrubbed toilets and donated money, those are some of the things you could do Miley" Ummm hello, are you stupid?

  • Ahmed T.
    04/11/2019 12:59

    Crazy woman

  • Fajaryanto S.
    04/11/2019 12:49

    Miley (crass pop act with zero actual artistry merit), T-Swift (exes bully monster), Selena (on-off relationship drama queen), and Ariana (hideous narcissistic ‘sweet’ girl) are all horrible role models to their generation. They’re representing what’s wrong with the millennials.

  • Aris O.
    04/11/2019 12:14

    Can't blame Trump for people's choices in the parks..he's not the one sitting /climbing on a Joshua tree..what is needed is just this information to the public.and I to ask the public: please respect the parks