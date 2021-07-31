back
Are these animal rescue videos for real?
These viral rescue videos may be staged, but the suffering of the animals is all too real. Here’s what you need to know before sharing these “fake” rescue videos …
07/31/2021 7:58 PM
5 comments
Moey A.24 minutes
David Attenborough did the same thing…
Larissa P.29 minutes
I hope the monsters behind this get charged with animal cruelty
Franz B.33 minutes
Youtube should stop paying for fake video. They must change not people. They encourage with money.
Anthony C.an hour
Wow some people are just evil.
Luis G.an hour
People should not take food from animals. Believed it or not hunting is difficult you may have kill him or its progeny because of it.