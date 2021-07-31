back

Are these animal rescue videos for real?

These viral rescue videos may be staged, but the suffering of the animals is all too real. Here’s what you need to know before sharing these “fake” rescue videos …

07/31/2021 7:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:29

    Are these animal rescue videos for real?

  2. 3:03

    What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs

  3. 3:01

    Why is California so vulnerable to wildfires?

  4. 4:21

    The mystery behind this elephant herd's journey

  5. 1:55

    Gender reveal parties gone wrong

  6. 1:46

    This was New York during a flash flood

5 comments

  • Moey A.
    24 minutes

    David Attenborough did the same thing…

  • Larissa P.
    29 minutes

    I hope the monsters behind this get charged with animal cruelty

  • Franz B.
    33 minutes

    Youtube should stop paying for fake video. They must change not people. They encourage with money.

  • Anthony C.
    an hour

    Wow some people are just evil.

  • Luis G.
    an hour

    People should not take food from animals. Believed it or not hunting is difficult you may have kill him or its progeny because of it.