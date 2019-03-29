Arizona Officers Storm House Over Sick Child

Watch as Arizona police are captured on video kicking down a family's door — with guns drawn — all because of a child's reportedly high fever.
Don D.04/29/2019 09:49
Bunch of cowards.
Vheen O.04/28/2019 15:24
Really.....?????
Dennis A.04/24/2019 20:46
if that's the case cops are right this time
Dennis A.04/24/2019 20:44
what's wrong with those parents do they have some type of religion that won't let em take the kid to the hospital, in spite of she has to by law
Dandy W.04/24/2019 17:47
report this video as fake news or misleading. 1. police did come nicely, knock and ask before any of this. but parents keep refusing. 2. police just did his job asked by Child service. You think police can come home empty handed when child services ask to save a child??!!
Anish K.04/24/2019 14:40
102 enough too for a little kit
Luis J.04/24/2019 04:23
Hello... could you spare a moment for Jesus Crists? :v
Beatriz B.04/22/2019 07:21
Stuped men 😠😠😠😠
Francis B.04/20/2019 14:13
🤣🤣🤣🤣 crazy country
Moch C.04/20/2019 10:57
typical
Mahesh M.04/19/2019 10:11
Nice
Moisés E.04/14/2019 19:32
Cómo sucedió en la usa todo tiene explicación creíble... Pero si fuese en Nicaragua, cuba o Venezuela fuese una brutal represión!!!
Maryorie A.04/07/2019 12:59
Yo leii esta informqcuon y se trata de unos padres que tenian tres hijos con zarampion ellos se reusaban a vacunar a sus hijos a pesar de que existen una epidemia de tal virus y cuando llegaron al dr. El les dijo para darle tratamiento y ellos se reusaron entonces el dr. Dio aviso a las autoridades
Rainier U.04/07/2019 11:54
Welcome to 'murica
Abu N.04/05/2019 17:13
I thought It was somewhere in Syria or Yameen.. Soldiers are fighting lolzz
Sam B.04/05/2019 14:43
There must be a reason
Johnny B.04/05/2019 11:36
This child should better be the next president... otherwise, this is all waste of time and effort...
Arun P.04/05/2019 06:13
I think the police did the right thing. The parents of that sick child were reluctant to take him to the hospital even with a fever of 105 degree. They are ignorant people. High fevers like this could often become pneumonia if left untreated. Home remedies are not a good option while your child is sick. Every parents like them should re-educate themselves.
Massimo D.04/05/2019 01:06
Brut esta loco
Beth M.04/05/2019 00:42
I'm with the police