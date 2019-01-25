back

Artists bash R. Kelly

"Surviving R. Kelly" chronicled the sexual abuse allegations against the disgraced R&B star — and caused a tidal wave of artists to #MuteRKelly.

01/09/2019 6:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:45 AM

And even more

  1. 4:51

    Pro-choice activist trolls anti-abortion minister with WAP

  2. 2:09

    CA assemblymember brings newborn to floor vote

  3. 4:41

    3 tips for being a good ally

  4. 2:40

    Jacob Blake's father gives powerful speech at the March on Washington

  5. 5:25

    How women around the world go home at night

  6. 5:58

    Delrawn Small's family demands justice in killing by off-duty cop

165 comments

  • Chishala C.
    01/25/2019 06:46

    R. KELLY all the way, "BOB" your music is good!!! Haters are so jealous! # move your body like a 🐍 man, like that.

  • Chishala C.
    01/25/2019 06:36

    Where were they all these years??? Give the dude a break, haters!!!

  • Logan F.
    01/25/2019 04:11

    In case no one knew... the lady in charge of the recent controversial Gillete anti-Masculinuty ad is a sexual predator.

  • Damien J.
    01/25/2019 03:42

    R Kelly is king those ladies get pay 💰

  • Darlington R.
    01/24/2019 19:19

    R Kelly is the real deal love it or not

  • Chimuka B.
    01/24/2019 09:38

    Storm is over

  • Sulu K.
    01/24/2019 08:26

    What about the parents of these girls? What was their responsibilities at that time. There are lots of men out there currently doing this so because he is a star and everyone is fussing. Parents should teach and mentor your children so that they won't fall for ish like this

  • Kipkosgei E.
    01/24/2019 04:36

    @R KELLY is a legend, and I'm wondering about haters trying to bring R KELLY down.

  • Sewardlyn K.
    01/23/2019 13:21

    I love R Kelly

  • Shakur P.
    01/22/2019 20:52

    Move your body like a snake now..........

  • Paulette T.
    01/22/2019 20:11

    I am not judging but story as two sides maybe he cannot continue up keeping them so its time to shout for the wolf i love his music and i am not going to stop listening so all those jokers who he help put money in their pocket should give it away

  • Chama C.
    01/22/2019 18:38

    It's too late. You MF's should have muted him 30 years ago.l

  • Kolade O.
    01/22/2019 18:27

    Because men are becoming wiser from their destroyers

  • Mathilde A.
    01/22/2019 18:27

    je t'ai dis que c'est à visée commerciale

  • Mugerwa V.
    01/22/2019 09:18

    John legend trying to be relevant from the limbo. RKelly we are still behind your back

  • Oga C.
    01/22/2019 06:57

    What about their devil worshiping rockstars. Only Jah know what demma do behind curtain.

  • Stephen C.
    01/22/2019 04:26

    Leave the guy alone...

  • Enow G.
    01/22/2019 02:31

    They all tryna be famous tho

  • Monique S.
    01/22/2019 02:18

    Luv

  • Monique S.
    01/22/2019 02:18

    Lib u kelly

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.