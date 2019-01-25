back
Artists bash R. Kelly
"Surviving R. Kelly" chronicled the sexual abuse allegations against the disgraced R&B star — and caused a tidal wave of artists to #MuteRKelly.
01/09/2019 6:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:45 AM
165 comments
Chishala C.01/25/2019 06:46
R. KELLY all the way, "BOB" your music is good!!! Haters are so jealous! # move your body like a 🐍 man, like that.
Chishala C.01/25/2019 06:36
Where were they all these years??? Give the dude a break, haters!!!
Logan F.01/25/2019 04:11
In case no one knew... the lady in charge of the recent controversial Gillete anti-Masculinuty ad is a sexual predator.
Damien J.01/25/2019 03:42
R Kelly is king those ladies get pay 💰
Darlington R.01/24/2019 19:19
R Kelly is the real deal love it or not
Chimuka B.01/24/2019 09:38
Storm is over
Sulu K.01/24/2019 08:26
What about the parents of these girls? What was their responsibilities at that time. There are lots of men out there currently doing this so because he is a star and everyone is fussing. Parents should teach and mentor your children so that they won't fall for ish like this
Kipkosgei E.01/24/2019 04:36
@R KELLY is a legend, and I'm wondering about haters trying to bring R KELLY down.
Sewardlyn K.01/23/2019 13:21
I love R Kelly
Shakur P.01/22/2019 20:52
Move your body like a snake now..........
Paulette T.01/22/2019 20:11
I am not judging but story as two sides maybe he cannot continue up keeping them so its time to shout for the wolf i love his music and i am not going to stop listening so all those jokers who he help put money in their pocket should give it away
Chama C.01/22/2019 18:38
It's too late. You MF's should have muted him 30 years ago.l
Kolade O.01/22/2019 18:27
Because men are becoming wiser from their destroyers
Mathilde A.01/22/2019 18:27
je t'ai dis que c'est à visée commerciale
Mugerwa V.01/22/2019 09:18
John legend trying to be relevant from the limbo. RKelly we are still behind your back
Oga C.01/22/2019 06:57
What about their devil worshiping rockstars. Only Jah know what demma do behind curtain.
Stephen C.01/22/2019 04:26
Leave the guy alone...
Enow G.01/22/2019 02:31
They all tryna be famous tho
Monique S.01/22/2019 02:18
Luv
Monique S.01/22/2019 02:18
Lib u kelly