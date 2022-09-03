back
As the city of Irpin is hit, questions about Russia targeting civilians in the war emerge
After a Ukrainian family trying to flee was killed in a blast, many are questioning whether Russian forces are targeting Ukrainian evacuees. Here's what we know happened ...
03/09/2022 9:12 PM
19 comments
Nardeen K.8 minutes
Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya and most of the Arab and African countries live in this situation everyday. We do feel sorry for innocent citizens, but to us , what they go through is nothing new to us. It just showed us the world of hypocrisy and double standards we live in clearer
Crystel L.9 minutes
Ukraine please apologise and join your brother Russia don't allow the west to use you
Overt A.12 minutes
War crimes
Junaid M.13 minutes
Seasfire…now innocent people can left, other remain are for fight used by nato, they will surely die.
Kay S.15 minutes
Russian bots doing overtime. 😂
Hannington K.18 minutes
Muslims are seen on every Ukrainian war post in different pages mocking and celebrating in there comments...mmh! No wonder Islam is a religion of "peace"..since what goes round comes back around then wait for your turn too!!
Elizabeth R.19 minutes
I bet they are,, remember that tank that ran over that moving car with a human in it..
Dk d.20 minutes
Monster's!
Gilmar C.21 minutes
O novo Hitler
John Q.21 minutes
Its a mortar round, they're not strategically guided bombs so of course accidents happen
Mark B.23 minutes
How could there be laughing emojis about this? People are so screwed up.
Yacine B.23 minutes
Fake news zelensky hostage citizens to flee
Randy C.31 minutes
The Ukraine government kills their own to make Russia look bad
Sandy W.31 minutes
Ridiculous Russian propaganda in the comments here.
David K.32 minutes
Noveriandika how is this funny?
Vicki S.38 minutes
Putin not the enemy here. Ukraine government using citizens as human shields. They're holding their own citizens hostage. Zelenskyy is putting his own people in danger. Zelenskyy is a Clown installed by NATO, so they can continue their atrocities against humanity through tyranny. Zelenskyy needs to go.
Noor M.39 minutes
Russia have the right to defend themselves
GL A.41 minutes
sacrificing his own people to make sure western power will intervene to their own conflict was never an act of a true leader. This is how ego and pride will drive you. Shame
Hammad B.an hour
What about drones attacks of USA on pakistan in which innocent people were killed?