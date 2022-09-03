back

As the city of Irpin is hit, questions about Russia targeting civilians in the war emerge

After a Ukrainian family trying to flee was killed in a blast, many are questioning whether Russian forces are targeting Ukrainian evacuees. Here's what we know happened ...

03/09/2022 9:12 PM
    As the city of Irpin is hit, questions about Russia targeting civilians in the war emerge

19 comments

  • Nardeen K.
    8 minutes

    Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya and most of the Arab and African countries live in this situation everyday. We do feel sorry for innocent citizens, but to us , what they go through is nothing new to us. It just showed us the world of hypocrisy and double standards we live in clearer

  • Crystel L.
    9 minutes

    Ukraine please apologise and join your brother Russia don't allow the west to use you

  • Overt A.
    12 minutes

    War crimes

  • Junaid M.
    13 minutes

    Seasfire…now innocent people can left, other remain are for fight used by nato, they will surely die.

  • Kay S.
    15 minutes

    Russian bots doing overtime. 😂

  • Hannington K.
    18 minutes

    Muslims are seen on every Ukrainian war post in different pages mocking and celebrating in there comments...mmh! No wonder Islam is a religion of "peace"..since what goes round comes back around then wait for your turn too!!

  • Elizabeth R.
    19 minutes

    I bet they are,, remember that tank that ran over that moving car with a human in it..

  • Dk d.
    20 minutes

    Monster's!

  • Gilmar C.
    21 minutes

    O novo Hitler

  • John Q.
    21 minutes

    Its a mortar round, they're not strategically guided bombs so of course accidents happen

  • Mark B.
    23 minutes

    How could there be laughing emojis about this? People are so screwed up.

  • Yacine B.
    23 minutes

    Fake news zelensky hostage citizens to flee

  • Randy C.
    31 minutes

    The Ukraine government kills their own to make Russia look bad

  • Sandy W.
    31 minutes

    Ridiculous Russian propaganda in the comments here.

  • David K.
    32 minutes

    Noveriandika how is this funny?

  • Vicki S.
    38 minutes

    Putin not the enemy here. Ukraine government using citizens as human shields. They're holding their own citizens hostage. Zelenskyy is putting his own people in danger. Zelenskyy is a Clown installed by NATO, so they can continue their atrocities against humanity through tyranny. Zelenskyy needs to go.

  • Noor M.
    39 minutes

    Russia have the right to defend themselves

  • GL A.
    41 minutes

    sacrificing his own people to make sure western power will intervene to their own conflict was never an act of a true leader. This is how ego and pride will drive you. Shame

  • Hammad B.
    an hour

    What about drones attacks of USA on pakistan in which innocent people were killed?

