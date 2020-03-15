Asian comedians fight against coronavirus-led racism
These Asian comedians have some thoughts about the coronavirus crisis: wash your hands and stop being racist.
Asian comedians combat coronavirus stereotypes
Who are they?
Kyle Marian and Esther Chen have decided to combat coronavirus-based racism with comedy and science. Kyle Marian is a science comedian who hosts and produces inclusive comedy shows like “The Symposium: Academic Stand-Up” and “Woke AF: A Mind-Opening Variety Show.” She is also the alumna of Alda Center, UK Bright Club Comedy, and Upright Citizens’ Brigade. Esther Chen is a stand-up comedian and actress who has been featured in shows on FX, Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Buzzfeed, and MTV. Most recently, she was the dialect coach and a translator for award-winning Mr. Robot seasons 2 and 3. What they both have in common is how they have responded to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent backlash against Asian people using their comedy.
"The thing for me that made me really want to do a comedy show in particular with the science is to point out why, we as humans continue to do things that, you know, make us susceptible to stereotyping and racializing diseases, especially when it's, you know, it's something from far away and it builds on, you know, hatred that already exists… I also wanted to call out, you know, media posts where every time that there's a picture of the flu or every time that there's a picture of the coronavirus, it continues to be associated with an Asian face,” Kyle Marian tells Brut.
The Coronavirus show
In response to the racism, Marian and Chen hosted their comedy show “Asians Strike Back: A Coronavirus Comedy & Science Show” on March 1. The show had both Asian comedians and scientists discuss the pandemic with both jokes and information on how to properly prevent the spread of the virus. They worked with Symposium: Academic StandUp and the Caveat to host the event in New York City. Their next comedy will be on April 12, pandemic-pending.
Brut.
9 comments
Joshua H.03/15/2020 12:20
😆 are 90's mom pants popular in asia?
Dustin P.03/15/2020 11:43
I'm sorry, I'm not racially worried when it comes to this virus. More rich white people are flying from country to country so if anything I'd be more worried about them. Guess I'm racist against white people!🤔😂
Dom C.03/14/2020 12:05
Because the virus came straight from the Chinese home land by people eating food they aren’t suppose too which made a pandemic there’s always going to be ignorant people but you guys asking why people are associating the virus with Chinese people you are as ignorant as the people your talking about
Tasha D.03/14/2020 03:41
We all have prejudices and biases. I'm sure Asians have the same prejudices and biases too. But the only reason it's funny is because people are actually stupid enough to believe their biases and identify them as truth. But I'm always down for a good laugh😂
Marco L.03/14/2020 03:31
It's unfortunate that people always generalize.
Hannabil Z.03/14/2020 01:08
Shutup and take it.
Pap H.03/13/2020 20:02
Karma..
Eddie S.03/12/2020 22:30
Why is it that asian "comedians" seem to only joke about race and it still isn't funny...?
Hodi E.03/12/2020 12:20
The Chinese Chinese joke was weak, they are not that bad on overall tho