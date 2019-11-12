back

Australia: Hundreds of koalas killed in raging fires

Hundreds of koalas killed. That’s the terrible consequence of the unprecedented fires raging across Australia’s east coast.

11/12/2019 5:10 PMupdated: 11/12/2019 5:11 PM
  • 432.0k
  • 206

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

147 comments

  • علي ف.
    11/30/2019 22:59

    هاذا الحيوان يشبه فيصل

  • Kamel H.
    11/30/2019 19:28

    تلك الإنسانية التي لم أجد أجدر منها في محيطي حيت اتواجد ونعم الخلق

  • Tuncay D.
    11/30/2019 08:41

    Allahım senden ve senin gibi 'lerden razı olsun inşallah

  • Luchi C.
    11/30/2019 04:28

    💔☹☹☹☹

  • Miguelina V.
    11/29/2019 23:42

    Que tristeza 😭😭💔💔 me parte el corazón

  • Yuria T.
    11/29/2019 02:10

    Que cosa mas terrible,esos incendios,acaba con la vida de los animales y de las plantas. Que barbaridad.

  • Yralis P.
    11/29/2019 01:04

    Dios mio :(

  • Miguel S.
    11/28/2019 22:32

    Rip

  • Rüya S.
    11/28/2019 21:13

    Canım koalalar😔

  • نصر ا.
    11/28/2019 19:34

    هاد انت وقت طعميك بايدي انا حبيبو 🤣🤣ﮯﮮﮮ

  • صدوقي ص.
    11/28/2019 15:31

    البشر تقتل بلشوارع وتحرق في العراق

  • صدوقي ص.
    11/28/2019 15:29

    كسي

  • صدوقي ص.
    11/28/2019 15:28

    عاد خبصونه بهلحيوان محترك ولكم تعالو للعراق شوفو الحرك بلبشر والكتل بنواعه تلكوه

  • Галя Г.
    11/28/2019 13:31

    ❤️💞🐨💞❤️💋💋💋

  • Aldo L.
    11/28/2019 06:57

    que triste, tan triste como el incendio en el amazonas, ojala el mundo entendiese que esto solo es la consecuencia de nuestros actos, combustibles fosiles, sobrepoblacion, sobreexplotacion, etc

  • Edith E.
    11/28/2019 04:52

    ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ NO SOLO DESTRUIMOS A LOS KOALAS Y DEMAS FAUNA,CON ESTOS HECHOS ESTAMOS FIRMANDO LA MUERTE DE NUESTROS DESCENDIENTES ¿CUANDO DIREMOS BASTA?!!!!!!!!!!

  • Patricia I.
    11/27/2019 16:41

    Is this Lewis ?

  • Fatma A.
    11/27/2019 07:32

    Canım benim allah acil şifalar versin inşallah iyi olur

  • Devender D.
    11/27/2019 04:59

    Cause of wildfire?

  • Maria E.
    11/27/2019 04:04

    Too sad to watch