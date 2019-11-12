back
Australia: Hundreds of koalas killed in raging fires
Hundreds of koalas killed. That’s the terrible consequence of the unprecedented fires raging across Australia’s east coast.
11/12/2019 5:10 PMupdated: 11/12/2019 5:11 PM
147 comments
علي ف.11/30/2019 22:59
هاذا الحيوان يشبه فيصل
Kamel H.11/30/2019 19:28
تلك الإنسانية التي لم أجد أجدر منها في محيطي حيت اتواجد ونعم الخلق
Tuncay D.11/30/2019 08:41
Allahım senden ve senin gibi 'lerden razı olsun inşallah
Luchi C.11/30/2019 04:28
💔☹☹☹☹
Miguelina V.11/29/2019 23:42
Que tristeza 😭😭💔💔 me parte el corazón
Yuria T.11/29/2019 02:10
Que cosa mas terrible,esos incendios,acaba con la vida de los animales y de las plantas. Que barbaridad.
Yralis P.11/29/2019 01:04
Dios mio :(
Miguel S.11/28/2019 22:32
Rip
Rüya S.11/28/2019 21:13
Canım koalalar😔
نصر ا.11/28/2019 19:34
هاد انت وقت طعميك بايدي انا حبيبو 🤣🤣ﮯﮮﮮ
صدوقي ص.11/28/2019 15:31
البشر تقتل بلشوارع وتحرق في العراق
صدوقي ص.11/28/2019 15:29
كسي
صدوقي ص.11/28/2019 15:28
عاد خبصونه بهلحيوان محترك ولكم تعالو للعراق شوفو الحرك بلبشر والكتل بنواعه تلكوه
Галя Г.11/28/2019 13:31
❤️💞🐨💞❤️💋💋💋
Aldo L.11/28/2019 06:57
que triste, tan triste como el incendio en el amazonas, ojala el mundo entendiese que esto solo es la consecuencia de nuestros actos, combustibles fosiles, sobrepoblacion, sobreexplotacion, etc
Edith E.11/28/2019 04:52
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ NO SOLO DESTRUIMOS A LOS KOALAS Y DEMAS FAUNA,CON ESTOS HECHOS ESTAMOS FIRMANDO LA MUERTE DE NUESTROS DESCENDIENTES ¿CUANDO DIREMOS BASTA?!!!!!!!!!!
Patricia I.11/27/2019 16:41
Is this Lewis ?
Fatma A.11/27/2019 07:32
Canım benim allah acil şifalar versin inşallah iyi olur
Devender D.11/27/2019 04:59
Cause of wildfire?
Maria E.11/27/2019 04:04
Too sad to watch