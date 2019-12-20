Australia Wildfires Rage On

Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, Australia is burning. Heat records, devastating fires... in the South-East of the country, a state of emergency has been declared.
6 comments
Karen Z.an hour
CLIMATE CRISES !!!
Linda B.4 hours
😔😢
Troyanda M.4 hours
Praying for Australia 🙏
Linne D.4 hours
So very sad and scary! I hope it will end soon 🤞🙏
Stephen B.4 hours
And the Australian Prime Minister decided that this was a perfect time to take a Hawaiian beach holiday
Ralph O.4 hours
That's sad one