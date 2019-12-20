back

Australia Wildfires Rage On

Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, Australia is burning. Heat records, devastating fires... in the South-East of the country, a state of emergency has been declared.

12/20/2019 8:58 PM
6 comments

  • Karen Z.
    an hour

    CLIMATE CRISES !!!

  • Linda B.
    4 hours

    😔😢

  • Troyanda M.
    4 hours

    Praying for Australia 🙏

  • Linne D.
    4 hours

    So very sad and scary! I hope it will end soon 🤞🙏

  • Stephen B.
    4 hours

    And the Australian Prime Minister decided that this was a perfect time to take a Hawaiian beach holiday

  • Ralph O.
    4 hours

    That's sad one