Avocado farmers turned militia men
Violence, theft, disappearances ... Local farmers in Mexico are turning to a civilian armed group for protection from cartels. This is the war over avocado production in Mexico.
09/09/2021 8:21 PM
4 comments
Dibort S.09/10/2021 07:19
No Cure of this decease in Mexico
M D.09/09/2021 23:38
That's terrible to say the least!
Patri R.09/09/2021 23:23
The government goes after the guys that are just defending their properties, but not after the cartel. 🤔 🧐
Joseph B.09/09/2021 20:51
Bulletproof jackets