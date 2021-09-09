back

Avocado farmers turned militia men

Violence, theft, disappearances ... Local farmers in Mexico are turning to a civilian armed group for protection from cartels. This is the war over avocado production in Mexico.

09/09/2021 8:21 PM

4 comments

  • Dibort S.
    09/10/2021 07:19

    No Cure of this decease in Mexico

  • M D.
    09/09/2021 23:38

    That's terrible to say the least!

  • Patri R.
    09/09/2021 23:23

    The government goes after the guys that are just defending their properties, but not after the cartel. 🤔 🧐

  • Joseph B.
    09/09/2021 20:51

    Bulletproof jackets