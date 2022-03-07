back

Balenciaga’s powerful message for the people of Ukraine

"When you've lived through a war it stays with you." Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia was a refugee once ... So he dedicated his latest fashion show to the people of Ukraine. Brut spoke to him after the show.

03/07/2022 6:13 PMupdated: 03/07/2022 6:13 PM
