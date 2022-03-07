back
Balenciaga’s powerful message for the people of Ukraine
"When you've lived through a war it stays with you." Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia was a refugee once ... So he dedicated his latest fashion show to the people of Ukraine. Brut spoke to him after the show.
03/07/2022 6:13 PMupdated: 03/07/2022 6:13 PM
- New
- 2:58
Balenciaga’s powerful message for the people of Ukraine
- 6:44
How Russian media is covering the war in Ukraine
- 2:56
TBT: When Putin was sworn in
- 3:08
The Ukrainian founder of a popular app is fighting misinformation about the Russian war ... through push notifications
- 5:16
Who are the Klitschko brothers?
- 3:04
Inside a restaurant-turned-shelter in Kyiv
0 comments