back

Barcelona: A huge amount of human waste has reached the sea

Toys, sanitary pads, batteries... A third of what's fished off the coast of Barcelona is trash.

10/18/2019 6:40 AMupdated: 10/22/2019 5:20 PM
  • 26.0k
  • 15

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

12 comments

  • Ilona S.
    10/21/2019 19:44

    This is so sad. The world is in massive trouble. Humans are so destructive.

  • Craig T.
    10/19/2019 03:36

    Simple solution-quit putting your trash in the ocean!

  • Diann M.
    10/18/2019 23:08

    Very sad. I really don’t see an end to the damage we will do. As selfish as it is, I am glad I am old.

  • Gregory D.
    10/18/2019 22:30

    And most of the air pollution, and plastic, and ozone.. get off the USA.. we contribute below 5%.. handle your business before you start screaming at us.

  • Marilyn W.
    10/18/2019 18:26

    Ick

  • Jason N.
    10/18/2019 16:45

    No wonder they want our fishing waters.

  • Brandon W.
    10/18/2019 13:21

    the fishing crews dont give a shit. They see plastic drums and crapp all the time a d probably just go "eh. That's wherever we live for you may aswell ignore it like everyone els" Like the world does for EVERYTHING

  • Emilio S.
    10/18/2019 13:11

    I loved that final quote.

  • Rebecca S.
    10/18/2019 10:13

    I wonder if they throw the trash back into the ocean or if they actually take it with them and dispose of it properly.

  • John G.
    10/18/2019 09:24

    7.7bn people in the world all using resources and creating trash. Bigger issue for me than warmer summers. Take some responsibility and have less kids.

  • Octavian B.
    10/18/2019 09:01

    They have discovered a way to clean the oceans

  • Kolby K.
    10/18/2019 06:54

    I’m guessing they put it back..