Barcelona: A huge amount of human waste has reached the sea
Toys, sanitary pads, batteries... A third of what's fished off the coast of Barcelona is trash.
10/18/2019 6:40 AMupdated: 10/22/2019 5:20 PM
Ilona S.10/21/2019 19:44
This is so sad. The world is in massive trouble. Humans are so destructive.
Craig T.10/19/2019 03:36
Simple solution-quit putting your trash in the ocean!
Diann M.10/18/2019 23:08
Very sad. I really don’t see an end to the damage we will do. As selfish as it is, I am glad I am old.
Gregory D.10/18/2019 22:30
And most of the air pollution, and plastic, and ozone.. get off the USA.. we contribute below 5%.. handle your business before you start screaming at us.
Marilyn W.10/18/2019 18:26
Ick
Jason N.10/18/2019 16:45
No wonder they want our fishing waters.
Brandon W.10/18/2019 13:21
the fishing crews dont give a shit. They see plastic drums and crapp all the time a d probably just go "eh. That's wherever we live for you may aswell ignore it like everyone els" Like the world does for EVERYTHING
Emilio S.10/18/2019 13:11
I loved that final quote.
Rebecca S.10/18/2019 10:13
I wonder if they throw the trash back into the ocean or if they actually take it with them and dispose of it properly.
John G.10/18/2019 09:24
7.7bn people in the world all using resources and creating trash. Bigger issue for me than warmer summers. Take some responsibility and have less kids.
Octavian B.10/18/2019 09:01
They have discovered a way to clean the oceans
Kolby K.10/18/2019 06:54
I’m guessing they put it back..