Bebe Rexha Blasts Designers For Bodyshaming Her

Pop star Bebe Rexha brought the 🔥in this IG message — blasting designers refusing to dress her because of body size. 🤬

01/25/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:36 AM

62 comments

  • Amina S.
    02/27/2019 22:40

    Za3ma hadi dir 40? 🤔

  • Ging N.
    02/27/2019 21:54

    You are hot...gurl

  • Louis S.
    02/26/2019 01:01

    sombre affaire, heureusement que Brut est là pour dénoncer les grandes injustices de notre époque

  • Amal E.
    02/22/2019 16:44

    Who?

  • Wasay A.
    02/22/2019 06:48

    Emaan Arif

  • Azubuike O.
    02/22/2019 00:30

    You just don’t have the money to buy those dresses 👗..please always tell your fans the truth I am part of the designer 👨🏻‍🎨 your team reached out to! I want a big pizza

  • Korey A.
    02/19/2019 00:01

    beautiful

  • Jarmal W.
    02/18/2019 06:28

    Fk that she Beautiful Yall trippn

  • Vanessa G.
    02/15/2019 23:25

    So she's mad because designers wont 'lend' her a dress.. Boo hoo. Guess She has to buy 1 now like the rest of us do. We deal with body shaming every day and we actually still have to buy the clothes ourselves m

  • Cole L.
    02/15/2019 23:12

    The sad thing is, her body is perfectly fine.

  • Abbey T.
    02/14/2019 02:41

    she’s not even big 🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Tracy C.
    02/13/2019 23:10

    Honey you are a real woman size, curvy like intended. Be proud of your body.

  • Franky H.
    02/11/2019 17:30

    Bebe your beautiful the way you are if I was you I'd show up in something simple make it rock and make em regret lol

  • Anna A.
    02/11/2019 10:06

    Mak Tumang ..

  • Max H.
    02/11/2019 09:54

    it was her 😂😂 on the radio

  • Pierre M.
    02/11/2019 09:47

    She is fine as hell

  • Abdelrahman A.
    02/10/2019 13:40

    showayet 7emeer wallahi

  • Janine N.
    02/10/2019 10:31

    Go girl 👌👌💞

  • Salma K.
    02/10/2019 07:59

    bebe rexha has big size not only us😌😏💃🏽

  • Omer N.
    02/10/2019 03:51

    I don't know if she is plus size 😂😂

