back
Bebe Rexha Blasts Designers For Bodyshaming Her
Pop star Bebe Rexha brought the 🔥in this IG message — blasting designers refusing to dress her because of body size. 🤬
01/25/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:36 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
62 comments
Amina S.02/27/2019 22:40
Za3ma hadi dir 40? 🤔
Ging N.02/27/2019 21:54
You are hot...gurl
Louis S.02/26/2019 01:01
sombre affaire, heureusement que Brut est là pour dénoncer les grandes injustices de notre époque
Amal E.02/22/2019 16:44
Who?
Wasay A.02/22/2019 06:48
Emaan Arif
Azubuike O.02/22/2019 00:30
You just don’t have the money to buy those dresses 👗..please always tell your fans the truth I am part of the designer 👨🏻🎨 your team reached out to! I want a big pizza
Korey A.02/19/2019 00:01
beautiful
Jarmal W.02/18/2019 06:28
Fk that she Beautiful Yall trippn
Vanessa G.02/15/2019 23:25
So she's mad because designers wont 'lend' her a dress.. Boo hoo. Guess She has to buy 1 now like the rest of us do. We deal with body shaming every day and we actually still have to buy the clothes ourselves m
Cole L.02/15/2019 23:12
The sad thing is, her body is perfectly fine.
Abbey T.02/14/2019 02:41
she’s not even big 🤦🏻♀️
Tracy C.02/13/2019 23:10
Honey you are a real woman size, curvy like intended. Be proud of your body.
Franky H.02/11/2019 17:30
Bebe your beautiful the way you are if I was you I'd show up in something simple make it rock and make em regret lol
Anna A.02/11/2019 10:06
Mak Tumang ..
Max H.02/11/2019 09:54
it was her 😂😂 on the radio
Pierre M.02/11/2019 09:47
She is fine as hell
Abdelrahman A.02/10/2019 13:40
showayet 7emeer wallahi
Janine N.02/10/2019 10:31
Go girl 👌👌💞
Salma K.02/10/2019 07:59
bebe rexha has big size not only us😌😏💃🏽
Omer N.02/10/2019 03:51
I don't know if she is plus size 😂😂