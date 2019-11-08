back
Before-after photos of glaciers show their alarming decline
To show their rapid decline, a scientist is juxtaposing 20th century photos of glaciers with current ones. And the outcome is shocking.
Samantha A.11/12/2019 17:13
Funny how they are using a helicopter to take photos of diminishing glaciers caused by the exact same thing 🙊 come on guys if you want to be a light in this world send us a satellite image