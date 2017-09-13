Bernie Sanders' healthcare program

And it’s on! Bernie Sanders unveiled his healthcare program!
90 comments
Luke R.09/15/2017 02:39
Yay I've always wanted to give even more of check to the federal gov not knowing where it exactly goes too🙃
Tommy L.09/14/2017 23:17
20 trillion under par and he wants to give us something free,can we get a house with that please
Genaro G.09/14/2017 22:40
I'm with it. Point Blank for residents of this country of course
Sterling H.09/14/2017 21:26
Every American deserves healthcare.
Ty B.09/14/2017 17:26
Bernie sold his values and now claims to have the best interest of Americans in his heart. Would've voted for Bernie if he didn't cowtow to that murdering criminal Hillary.
Justus B.09/14/2017 16:56
here we go again
BalLords B.09/14/2017 16:55
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jflMXoGfZNA&lc=z22qd14ojsfac32kaacdp4325cqpzawv3vsztokw5n5w03c010c
Benji A.09/14/2017 16:51
You know what's really killing people in this country? Fast food. Jesus, those McDonald's and burger King drive through are always full.
Dane Q.09/14/2017 16:38
He knows it isn't going to pass because he didn't put a comprehensive pan to pay for it other than raising taxes (which would end up being across the board no matter what they tell you) which is extremely unpopular. How about a universal healthcare bill that not only cuts out the insurance companies but puts restrictions on the entire healthcare industry to prevent price gouging? I won't believe for a second that the two bags of fluid my wife had to get during flu season were really worth $1500. And while we're at it, make the healthcare research industry focused on cures rather than treatments because it will be more cost effective for the government and taxpayers if as many preventable diseases as possible were wiped out. We don't need to raise taxes to pay for this, as much as everyone already pays for Medicaid, they should definitely benefit from it, however fixing how we pay the healthcare industry isn't going to fix the healthcare industry.
Alex J.09/14/2017 16:30
... that will bankrupt the country.
Jon M.09/14/2017 16:13
Outrageous medical costs are not fixed by universal health care. That's the problem. Prescription drugs, medical devices, even bandages cost exceptionally more than they should. The costs are largely unregulated and our hospitals don't care what it costs if insurance companies cover it. Hospitals send you straight to collections if you don't pay, so still not their problem. If pharma/medical lobbyists were banned from supporting elected officials and doctors, and drug monopolies were regulated, we would start see a change. If insurance companies could compete across state lines, we'd see lower costs. "If" this happened first, supporting universal health care would make sense.
Andre N.09/14/2017 16:05
Someone get this man a pudding cup so he can shut up already
Tj W.09/14/2017 15:16
Great, so I'll have to forfeit even more of my income to a federal entity and have no say in where it goes? I already have a good health care plan through my employer and rarely use it. Why should I give up my income for someone else to use? Why did I bother to better myself and get a decent job that offers a healthcare policy. Why do I continuously work 10 or more hours of overtime a week if that extra income is just going to be stripped from me and given to someone who doesn't want to put in the effort? I might as well just quit and go find a temp job or work part time in fast food or something easy if I'm going to get equal benefits. What Happened to choice in policies? How about personal choice of how you live your life? Why do so many Americans keep pushing away the very ideals of freedom and liberty that our country is founded on and try to replace them with socialism. Quit relying on the government to take care of you and everyone has a chance to prosper.
Brian V.09/14/2017 15:04
I find it funny he keeps pushing this idea even though it has been explained to him magic money isn't a real thing. Taxing the rich 100% of their income would float current spending in Washington for three months. Add this and it would be 3 days. Who else is he planning on stealing money from to float this idea and how long until they are completely broke? Single payer only gets more expensive with time. It only lasts as long as their money to steal. Math never was a Bernie strong point. Maybe he should stick to singing praises of murders like Karl Marx, Stalin, Lenon, Hitler (yes he was a socialist too), Mao and leave decision that involve math to people with brains.
Julie M.09/14/2017 14:03
Dontay Parrish
Christopher N.09/14/2017 13:56
They wouldn't even let him promote it on the senate floor
George H.09/14/2017 12:48
When he says "paid for" he doesn't really mean "paid forn"
Ryan A.09/14/2017 11:14
Why are we still concerned with this guy. We don't plan on becoming a socialist country anytime soon lol.
Brad J.09/14/2017 10:37
He escaped the funny farm again
Jordon C.09/14/2017 10:30
Thanks but no thanks you big pharma hack