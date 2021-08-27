back
Biden vows terrorists will pay for attacks in Kabul
"We will hunt you down and make you pay." After one of the deadliest days for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Biden vows retribution for terrorist attacks in Kabul.
08/27/2021 1:15 AM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Bill G.4 days
He talks from his eyes not his heart
Bill G.4 days
Him nor Obama never honored a red line until now when the Taliban put there foot down & said get out now”pigs”
Bill G.4 days
His idle words like when he told isis as vp long ago & trump had to do it