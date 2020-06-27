back
Black Lives Matter in France: Assa Traoré's fight
Since her brother died in police custody, she has become the face of a movement similar to Black Lives Matter in France, which gained momentum after the George Floyd protests. Brut met with activist Assa Traoré, who told us her side of the story that changed her life forever.
06/27/2020 7:59 PM
7 comments
Francisco S.27 minutes
Fight racism at a global level. WORKERS OF THE WORLD UNITE.
Constantin Y.35 minutes
France, as all occidental countries has a problem with black people. Why refusing to admit evidences !
Marc H.an hour
So, apparently blacks are mistreated all over the world? I thought France was very tolerant and open minded about all races?
Vitor G.an hour
Michael W.an hour
so was her brother a criminal?
Vector K.an hour
l'éloge de la délinquance , indécent
Bruta day
Assa Traoré will be receiving BET's International Global Good Award: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/french-anti-racism-activist-assa-traore-get-bet-global-good-award-1300107