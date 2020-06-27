back

Black Lives Matter in France: Assa Traoré's fight

Since her brother died in police custody, she has become the face of a movement similar to Black Lives Matter in France, which gained momentum after the George Floyd protests. Brut met with activist Assa Traoré, who told us her side of the story that changed her life forever.

06/27/2020 7:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 12:53

    Black Lives Matter in France: Assa Traoré's fight

  2. 5:32

    Dr. Fauci vs. Donald Trump

  3. 3:36

    White Coats 4 Black Lives

  4. 5:34

    Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill

  5. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  6. 1:19

    Arizona councilman says "I can't breathe" protesting face masks

7 comments

  • Francisco S.
    27 minutes

    Fight racism at a global level. WORKERS OF THE WORLD UNITE.

  • Constantin Y.
    35 minutes

    France, as all occidental countries has a problem with black people. Why refusing to admit evidences !

  • Marc H.
    an hour

    So, apparently blacks are mistreated all over the world? I thought France was very tolerant and open minded about all races?

  • Vitor G.
    an hour

    Fgvh

  • Michael W.
    an hour

    so was her brother a criminal?

  • Vector K.
    an hour

    l'éloge de la délinquance , indécent

  • Brut
    a day

    Assa Traoré will be receiving BET's International Global Good Award: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/french-anti-racism-activist-assa-traore-get-bet-global-good-award-1300107