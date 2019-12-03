Blankets of Hope and Brut Bring Warmth to NYC
In 2016, two brothers quit their jobs to spread warmth to NYC’s homeless people. Now, they aim to hand out 20,000 blankets by the end of 2019. This is what happened when Blankets of Hope teamed up with Brut.
Blankets of Hope is a small operation with some lofty goals. In 2016, brothers Mike and Nick Fiorito quit their jobs to hand out 100 blankets to homeless people in New York City. Since then, they’ve scaled up dramatically — handing out thousands of blankets a year by partnering with schools. To date they've delivered 15,000 blankets and worked with over 100 schools in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Every child that participates in Blankets of Hope actually goes through this kindness workshop where they put themselves in the perspective of someone who's homeless and they practice empathy. And they actually feel with their hearts and their minds what it's like to be living on the streets. And after they do that, they'll each write a handwritten note, attach them to their blankets. But as we continue to have a conversation with them and we hand them that handwritten note, that's the thing that really creates this transformation within them. Like, they appreciate the blanket and they feel warm. But once that note gets in their hand and they read it, and they realize that someone, another human being actually took time to write that for them — And they read it, and they realize that someone out there truly cares with their time and their energy. Their whole demeanor changes. What I've learned is that when we give them the blanket of hope, they really appreciate the blanket because it's freezing outside, and it keeps them warm,” the Fiorito brothers tell Brut.
They're now collaborating with companies that have philanthropy programs like Brut. for Good. By participating in "kindness workshops," companies also sponsor students across the country — spreading a message of empathy that goes beyond a single blanket.
