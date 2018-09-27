Bolivian President Slams U.S

Bolivian President Evo Morales slammed U.S. foreign and domestic policies — with President Trump just a few seats away.
1078 comments
Lucky A.03/12/2019 19:06
Evo should lead the U.N.
Lucky A.03/12/2019 19:06
More and more people are opening their eyes Thanks God there are man with out fear. Bravo Mr. Morales
James E.12/01/2018 19:00
Fire burn America now
Chizhi T.11/18/2018 19:14
And now, he must mention how all of Central American governments have failed thier people, the mass amount of people seeking asylum in USA..... they are running from piss poor human rights.
Scott M.10/08/2018 20:59
This guy was wrong from the start. And many times. The United States is not a democracy. We are a Republic. So start again..
Kennisha J.10/08/2018 14:07
It doesn’t look like trump is keeping up with the translation
Meb F.10/07/2018 18:23
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 this President if I sing his truths to the Trump demon in his face 👏👏👏👏👏
Penny I.10/07/2018 15:39
Truth!
Rick F.10/07/2018 04:21
Funny....Evo Morales is trying to eliminate term limits so he can stay in power. The ones who hate Trump are the corrupt.
Jodi F.10/07/2018 03:30
😡Trump isn’t even listening to the translator! He has no desire to hear what anyone is saying about him, obviously.
Kara D.10/07/2018 01:36
What nuclear thing are they talking about
Alexander J.10/07/2018 00:52
Morales is an ignorant human being.... shut up... I hate the current US administration but Morales has no capacity to talk... he is crack head cocaine user...
Tim W.10/07/2018 00:45
Wow do you guys no Morales is another dictator and here you are saying he is a hero, becarefull what you wish for.
Peter L.10/07/2018 00:44
Wtfc what Bolivia thinks?
Ana T.10/07/2018 00:38
What wonderful words of this Bolivian leader and #45 just sit there he knows it is so true. Corrupt USA government
Rocko L.10/07/2018 00:34
Thanks Mr.Evo Morales You are not a poppet of usa as the majority Of Latin American head of State.
Eugene G.10/06/2018 23:54
So what if the UN commies want to speak let him
Michael R.10/06/2018 23:53
So what....what's his Country doing
David T.10/06/2018 23:32
Jealous much
Alejandra S.10/06/2018 23:20
Jippi . He is right Evo except that he forgot to tell why he knows how a dictator acts. It’s because he is also a dictator 🤣