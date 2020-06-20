back

Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19

Brazil, the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is home to millions living in extreme poverty. Brut visited favelas in Rio de Janeiro, where COVID-19 has hit the country the hardest.

06/20/2020 2:00 PM
    

6 comments

  • Emmanuel D.
    25 minutes

    Life is tough here

  • Douglas M.
    40 minutes

    Arrange for cremation of bodies, instead of burying at least the Hindus got that right!

  • Andrew S.
    an hour

    As dumb as the Americans both countries have idiots for presidents😠😠😠😠😠😷

  • Patricia S.
    an hour

    Terrible!

  • Azeem I.
    2 hours

    I think the anti-corona protesters are high :3

  • Davon R.
    2 hours

    “It’s a rumor” - happens to be the main one spreading it lol