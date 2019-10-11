back
Brazil: tarballs have been piling up on over 100 beaches
Meanwhile in Brazil... A mysterious oil spill has spread to more than 130 beaches. It's been a month, and its origins are still unknown.
10/11/2019 6:36 AM
41 comments
Victoria A.10/23/2019 16:03
So awful!! 😭
Jeanine S.10/22/2019 20:34
Sad
Robert S.10/17/2019 00:39
685 barrels of oil
Vanessa R.10/15/2019 03:41
Did you see this, ?! 😢😢😢
Randall W.10/14/2019 17:04
Remember that BP oil leak that never truly got fixed.....
Tobacco F.10/14/2019 04:53
It is known that origin is Venezuela and the vessel transporting it was last seen in 2017 in Bangladesh (obviously now smuggling oil and has its transponder off).
Jonathan W.10/13/2019 23:58
Can't it be tested and compare to other crude to determine the source?
Drazzen A.10/13/2019 22:35
100 tons?wow thats 100,000 kgs of oil..😢
Sherry J.10/13/2019 17:35
This is NOT climate change ...this is greed, lack of respect for earth, people, animals, etc... Totally irresponsible...
Kevin G.10/12/2019 15:43
.
Brenda L.10/12/2019 14:51
When are we going to learn to protect are waters at any cost is the wise thing to do. We can live without oil but poison the waters and we all shall perish
Cuthbert J.10/12/2019 13:52
Its Brazil, Bolsonaro is at the helm, its a right wing government, the environment is bound to be negatively affected.
Ronald L.10/12/2019 13:26
Bolsonaro is guilty
Becky K.10/12/2019 12:49
Why r we not using solar energy, water, windmills,etc for fueling our needs instead of oil??????
Gary W.10/12/2019 08:00
Pollution
Paul A.10/11/2019 22:56
Let's finish up with oil. It's so messy. It's such a pain.
Megan C.10/11/2019 22:08
🙄🙄
Matt M.10/11/2019 19:37
Earth is our species starter planet. All starter planets probably get fucked up lol
Sikandar Z.10/11/2019 18:33
I am not going to lie, it very confusing to here him seem concerned about ocean ecology and yet he in unconcerned about the Amazon ecology.
Kevin B.10/11/2019 18:24
Let’s just drill and frack more