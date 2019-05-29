back
Breastfeeding mom shamed
This mom was asked to leave a social security office for breastfeeding her daughter. #momshaming is affecting new mothers. 😠 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
04/25/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:23 AM
- 38.0k
- 133
- 90
79 comments
Cidney F.05/29/2019 03:28
If you’re a proud mama come join Breastfeeding Unfiltered
Anthony J.05/08/2019 02:29
Lol she looks good though look at them things boy lol
Desi L.05/07/2019 05:23
If you breastfeeding 🤱 and you see me staring it’s purely out of jealousy and envy. I love milk
Inti V.05/06/2019 06:27
This is one of the most ABSURD things still being an issue around the world. It’s not the same as showing your genitals, it’s not the same as peeing, it’s not the same as doing any sexual or disgustingly offensive thing in public. And if YOU have an issue with women feeding their children, DON’T F****** look?! This is truly and utterly RIDICULOUS.
Inti V.05/06/2019 06:27
This is one of the most ABSURD things still being an issue around the world. It’s not the same as showing your genitals, it’s not the same as peeing, it’s not the same as doing any sexual or disgustingly offensive thing in public. And if YOU have an issue with women feeding their children, DON’T F***ING look?! This is truly and utterly RIDICULOUS.
Christian B.05/05/2019 12:28
If you can’t act mature around bare breasts why tf you staring ?
Inari T.05/05/2019 10:09
How dare u use those things for their actual purpose.
Noel H.05/05/2019 07:55
Might be natural but what woman doesn't carry a blanket with their baby or have a diaper bag.I understand we should be able to breastfeed wherever you want but also think we should consider other people. Know what I knowingly know they might make us their people uncomfortable so what cover up a little bit.my daughter knew exactly what I was doing when I breastfed but it still made her feel uncomfortable didn't mean I walked my boobs out in front of her.she sees that as her private body parts so I to children do and they don't understand why a woman's having their breasts out in public.no one should be forced to have a conversation with their child until they're ready not because someone else.
Jennifer D.05/05/2019 03:13
Y’all want to scream law until you disagree isn’t it lol.
Ethan A.05/05/2019 03:12
The Westerners are slowly making everything casual.. and soon, they'll turn back to cavemen for sure
Jennifer D.05/05/2019 03:11
Legal in all states.
Jelene Q.05/05/2019 01:24
Question: are there no designated areas for breastfeeding mothers in the US at all? 😕
Bethany T.05/05/2019 00:47
Yet another reason the USA is a joke to the rest of the world. No one cares if people “think it should be discreet”, it’s legal, the baby needs to eat, and your opinion doesn’t over ride the law which states it’s legal to breastfeed anywhere and any time you need to.
Taj K.05/04/2019 23:25
If she had any pride of her naked body being on display she would cover herself up, breast feeding is good we get that. If you don't want to cover up then be naked all the time in public and don't complain if guys stare at you all the time. Simple as that!
Cleo K.05/04/2019 23:02
Let people feed their children!! Wtf! If she was wearing a low cut top there wouldn’t even be a debate. America makes me sick.
Chántel F.05/04/2019 22:42
They make privacy blankets for a reason 🤷🏾♀️ breastfeed all you want but you should cover up.
Adam G.05/04/2019 22:36
Funny how up til a few years ago nobody had a problem with anyone breastfeeding in public. Yet again we are talking about generations with dignity, common sense and manners.people won't complain if your respectful of other people and cover up.Something These younger people are stupid to figure out
Green E.05/04/2019 22:23
But its ok for females to wear clothing that shows off their body parts. I just don’t understand the world these days
Joanne L.04/28/2019 05:16
it's the law that women can breastfeed in public and people feel so entitled to not let her do it? seriously?
Dee B.04/28/2019 04:46
all she had to do was pull her shirt up instead of opening it and no one would have been wiser.... this is not a woman who's worried about feeding her child, she wants the attention..