Bringing the Aloha Spirit to the Mainland
What is the aloha spirit? Through his New York restaurant, this chef brings the unique sensibility to the mainland.
Hawaiian food is totally approachable
What exactly is the aloha spirit? Just ask chef and native Hawaiian Chung Chow. Growing up in Hawaii, Chow found the connection between the aloha spirit and food. Through his New York restaurant Noreetuh, Chow brings the flavors of Hawaiian cuisine to the mainland. Hawaii's melting pot cuisine has historically fused itself along the lines of its Polynesian, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, and Chinese residents, many of whom immigrated to the archipelago long before Uncle Sam annexed it at the turn of the 20th century, chef Chow takes things even further, mixing in influences from France, New York, and elsewhere.
“Aloha spirit is not really a tangible thing. This is a very innate personal thing, as a personality, the way you live life, the way you approach things, the way you treat people, the way you act on a daily basis. So, it includes being nice to people, courteous, friendly, giving without the obligation of anything or anyone giving back to you. You want to be selfless. Hawaiian cuisine is basically just a big mixture of different flavors from Asia, a lot of Japanese flavors, Chinese, Korean, some Thai, Vietnamese. So those are, you know, really broad flavors, broad range of ingredients, so that gives me a little bit of free will on how to interpret them. I think it gives me a more open approach to how I do things, how to be more personable, how to be positive, without looking, you know, how to treat other people with more kindness,” chef Chung Chow tells Brut.
The biggest take chef Chung Chow wants people to have is that Hawaiian food is totally approachable. It's no different than going out to eat at a Thai place, or going out to eat a Chinese restaurant, or going out to eat a Japanese restaurant. Alot of people think Hawaiian food is just coconuts and pineapples and this chef is trying to break that stereotype.
A'isha A.11/08/2019 18:22
I love this channel
Curlette C.10/29/2019 19:08
I have just turned in and I like his cooking
Lindsay J.10/29/2019 17:59
I loved living in Hawaii everything is just better smh why'd I leave😭😭😭
Andre L.10/25/2019 04:28
Chung Chow is Native Hawaiian?
Ronel D.10/23/2019 01:19
And Hawaii will just be one of the islands in the Pacific if not for American annexiation
Zenaida S.10/22/2019 03:02
HafA adai bingo
Gillian L.10/19/2019 02:24
best ljne of this man is "you know"
Van O.10/17/2019 22:08
Pura Vida ----
Anna W.10/15/2019 20:45
Food looks great and yummy. THANK YOU
Kaly S.10/07/2019 07:20
Someone needs to watch this video 🐸☕️p
Courtney B.10/06/2019 21:52
😘😘😘😘
Courtney B.10/06/2019 21:52
Thank you
Kim S.10/04/2019 18:40
:0
Ray B.10/03/2019 17:27
ban li an3ich f hawaii
Jesse T.10/03/2019 05:03
I must the most kind person on this island. Got a 19 year old local Hawaiian kid living in my house that has no job, doesn’t go to school and eats up the food in my house that I provide for my family. And I can’t get rid of him. So how is that for Aloha Spirit?!?
Michael F.10/01/2019 15:54
Well done Chef, hope to visit you soon !
Brut09/30/2019 13:47
Special thanks to Chef Chung Chow and . Learn more about the restaurant: http://www.noreetuh.com/