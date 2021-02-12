back
Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained
Britney Spears hasn't had full control of her life in 13 years. Here's everything you need to know about the #FreeBritney movement in 5 minutes.
02/12/2021 6:22 PMupdated: 02/12/2021 6:24 PM
2 comments
Brittny J.28 minutes
There is obviously something wrong here. Otherwise, why wouldn't she just make a statement or post on social media that she fine.... keeping her hidden from the light only makes it more obvious.
Liz K.42 minutes
So when the next celebrity is obviously having a mental health crisis the media will rally around them to ensure they are getting help, right? Wait....you tell me they are going to profit as much as they can off the images and stories tied to that mental health crisis? Say it ain't so! The media should watch this news story and take a hard look at the contribution to her life. They are just lucky she didn't kill herself.