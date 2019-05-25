back
Brut met young people involved in the "Youth for Climate" movement
They are from all over the world, and they are leading a massive movement demanding political action on climate change. Brut Nature met three of these young people who are fighting for the future of us all.
05/25/2019 8:32 AM
- 65.9k
- 1.3k
- 72
60 comments
Halimo A.05/31/2019 21:59
Lubbuun jirtiif hudduun xiixxi
Mouaici M.05/31/2019 16:07
Comment suis-je capable de faire partie de vos initiatives ?
Charles W.05/31/2019 15:12
these are the people who will stop the chemtrals airborne induceted chemicals make the skys blue again
Joel M.05/31/2019 11:55
thank you & I love u all,💕💕💕😁😁😁
Abdus S.05/31/2019 09:46
How i able to be part of your initiatives?
Abdus S.05/31/2019 09:46
Great initiatives!
Ana V.05/31/2019 06:54
J’espere qu’ils ne sont pas aller dejeuner à McDo. De la viande hachée dans du plastique 🙀🙀🙀
Karen B.05/31/2019 06:01
Humans do your bit and the world will change. Do nothing and nothing will change. Simple as that! 🌎✌🏻❤️
Doug A.05/31/2019 05:50
Start demanding the release of new technologies. Remember Nikola Tesla?
Francisco A.05/31/2019 01:15
fakescience, stupids! look to the Sun!
Mixon F.05/30/2019 23:27
Plant trees!!!!!!!!!!
Al L.05/30/2019 22:56
GREED is what's driving climate change?
Holly G.05/30/2019 18:44
who are they protesting to?
Jorge S.05/30/2019 15:42
🤩👏
André D.05/30/2019 15:32
Generally, youth hace absolutely right call attention to the elders and beg for support in all fields needed to reach the 1.4 degrees celsius range in warming maximum. Because it's not only the young people's future, it is our all next few years to get it under controle. Maintain your voice listened by all. Keep calling
Mas W.05/30/2019 12:57
Yes but we need to redesigned our global consuming patern to driven eco friendly inviroment and profitable for the investor financials global agency.
Joyosri S.05/30/2019 12:07
Incredible !!
Frank G.05/30/2019 11:55
Thermodynamics - Solution to Global Warming We believe that the major cause of global warming are the heat waves coming from the sun and entering the earth's athmosphere. We feel intense heat when the sun is brightly shining in a cloudless sky, but when covered or blocked by clouds temperature lowers and during nighttime drops to a more comfortable level. What we need is a global and positive approach to solve the crisis and it will need the participation of all residents of all nations around the world. No single nation, however rich and powerful, can do it alone. The collective efforts and unwavering determination of all people around the world is vital. As expounded earlier, the Birthday Tree formula is simple, practical, positive and sustainable method. If executed properly, it may turn out to be the most effective solution to the problem at hand. The United Nations, with its vast influence and resources would be the ideal body to lead and coordinate the activities. We expect the members to extend full support to this crucial project. Elementary science describes the symbiotic relationship between plants and animals - that animals excrete Co2 which plants absorb and use as food and in return release oxygen which animals, including man, need in order to survive. Trees keep releasing oxygen in massive volume night and day. In the field of thermodynamics it is explained that heat from a hotter element transfer instantaneously to a cooler element when touched or mingled together. Presently heat in the athmosphere is growing in intensity and what is needed is oxygen, a cool element, in great volume. Only trees can produce such big volume thru the Birthday Tree formula no more need for cutting use coal or oil because trees need Co2 to survive snd stay healthy. Global warming is a natural phenomenon so it will take another phenomenon to counter act its ominous effect - a phenomenon of entire population of a single planet working in perfect concert to offset the disastrous consequences on humanity, and may God be on our side. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! PLANT A TREE. FRANCO M. GACHALLAN Concerned Senior Citizen
Syed W.05/30/2019 07:42
I WHOLEHEARTEDLY SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT. OUR WORLD IS FAST DEGRADING AND EVENTUALLY BECOME INHABITABLE IF CORRECTIVE MEASURES ARE NOT TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. WE ARE ALREADY A LITTLE LATE FURTHER DELAY WILL BE DISASTROUS.USA AND WESTERN COUNTRIES IF DIVERT SOME OF THEIR AMOUNTS SPENT ON ARMAMENTS WILL GO A LONG WAY IN CORRECTING THE POSITION AND THEY SHD DO IT FAST AS IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST AS WELL
Natchie C.05/30/2019 05:17
Their youth can do it, I am very envious!!