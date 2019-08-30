Busting Stereotypes (and Moves) With #BoysDanceToo
After a GMA host caused controversy when she mocked Prince George's ballet classes, hundreds of dancers showed up to support the community. Dancer Alex Wong spoke to Brut about breaking stereotypes about boys and dance. 🕺
Male dancers rally around Prince George
Alex Wong was one of the 300 dancers who met for a ballet class in Times Square after a host made a snide comment about Prince George taking ballet. Lara Spencer outlined Prince George's curriculum on Good Morning America. “Religious studies, computer programming, poetry, and ballet, among other things. Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts.” Prince William has previously spoken of his son George's 'love' for dance, which he has found since enrolling in lessons, which evidently has touched him given his mother Princess Diana's love for dance, too.
To show how inaccurate that statement is, dancers, including the cast of Cher the broadway musical, assembled outside GMA's studios in New York City's Times Square that Monday for a live morning ballet recital. One of the many male dancers to join the demonstration, Alex Wong, posted a clip of the routine on Instagram, claiming 300 dancers had shown up. Celebs and dancers weighed in to call out the remarks and share their message of support for #BoysDanceToo. Spencer did later apologize, saying she “screwed up.”
Wong, who studied ballet since 10-years-old, became a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance?” and principal soloist with the Miami City Ballet. Wong shared what he would have told his younger self. “There's an entire dance world out, there there's an entire art world out there that appreciates dance and appreciates what you do and it's just like train hard and like get out of there and just like live your life it's going to be amazing.” A clip of the anchor in conversation with high-profile male dancers then aired, showing Spencer listening as they each shared prejudice and negative stereotyping they had encountered growing up dancing. 'It has been a true education for me,' Spencer said.
Nickie A.11/19/2019 22:50
Mohammed you can be fit like those ballet men no day just look at yohrself
Fabricio M.09/30/2019 02:44
😍🙌🏻 miraaa
Ivone M.09/29/2019 22:06
Ballet is for everyone! Ballet is a beautiful uplifting art and those who laughs are clueless of what they are missing.
Carla A.09/29/2019 20:36
Si danzar te hace feliz, danza nunca pares de ser feliz.
Orchid H.09/29/2019 04:11
I hate bullies. She uses her notoriety to spread hatred and bigotry. She should be ashame of herself.
Maria P.09/28/2019 21:04
Lara.... te equivocaste!!!!!
Myriam H.09/28/2019 06:28
😍
Mdm A.09/28/2019 01:08
A good t.v host would never make a snide comment to make people laugh...that is very incompetent and inappropriate!
Kader A.09/27/2019 23:28
Negzou 😐
James K.09/27/2019 03:05
I actually want to be one
Juan R.09/26/2019 21:10
I do ballet class too here in the Philippines
J'emie A.09/25/2019 20:29
Shuta Si Karen Davila yan ah! Hahahaha
Arminda N.09/25/2019 19:24
Deben hacer la publicacion con traducion al Español
Roɱʌʀ W.09/25/2019 07:34
We Wong's love dancing 😌
Kemei T.09/25/2019 07:10
Shame on you Lara. You should have known better. Great to see the entire dance community come out in support of young George. Very inspiring!
Jhon G.09/25/2019 00:52
abajo los estereotipos!!!
Valeria U.09/24/2019 22:14
Lo que te dije!
Kátia R.09/24/2019 14:19
Besteira.
Mohammed J.09/24/2019 13:30
If u ppl seriously want to be like women or vice versa. , I m telling u , u ppl going in da wrong direction. .. and this supporting thing for male to be or want to be like a woman is bad very bad bad .... Everybody should be in there lanes please ... women is asking mens right ..men want to be woman .. kids want to be a drag queens ....omg ..the end is near...please no hate commets
Laone R.09/24/2019 07:34
Even Tupac Shakur did ballet❤ Boys dance like there is no tomorrow💃 don't listen to such toxicity, you will end up living a misrable life