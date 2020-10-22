back
Cancer survivor asks Donald Trump to keep Obamacare
"Dear President Trump … Obamacare is keeping me alive and can cure my stage 4 cancer." For this cancer survivor, the Affordable Care Act is a matter of life and death...
10/22/2020 12:28 PM
28 comments
Frederick G.2 hours
God bless you
Monica B.3 hours
No one that will tax you for not having insurance is trying to help you, believe that.
Al A.3 hours
Didn’t know they could cure stage 4 cancer?
Robert C.3 hours
Obamacare did nothing for me but make me pay more. Went from 638/month to 1400/month. Have a higher deductible and all the doctors think I’m on Medicaid. How interesting that I pay more for health insurance a month than my first house monthly mortgage payment. My deductible is 30k also. Obamacare ruined health insurance for my family.
Boyd H.3 hours
The republicans have been trying to destroy ACA Obama care for twelve years. They haven’t come up with a plan in twelve years. Tweek Obama Care to make it better but don’t eliminate it when you don’t have better
Liz K.4 hours
We are the only 1st world country that bankrupts its citizen due to medical bills because our healthcare system is a sham. Shameful.
Jeremy M.4 hours
Sorry for your cancer but obama care never help my friend out ! He had to have another job and take a loan out to help him but it was to late
Jonathan C.4 hours
Imagine the people that don’t even have health insurance I lived without it since I was 18
Lana L.5 hours
We need to get rid of for profit Health insurance Obama care was a start but still left the insurance co in charge. we need more, Universal health , Not employer linked health care is the answer.
Virgilio C.5 hours
NOTHING in the world is as stupid as a Republican! If you know a Republican cut them off, they will pull you down into stupidity and disaster. The Republican party must be removed from America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Ser G.5 hours
𝕋ℝ𝕌𝕄ℙ 𝕀𝕊 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕊𝔼 ℙℝ𝔼𝕊𝕀𝔻𝔼ℕ𝕋 𝕀ℕ ℍ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕆ℝ𝕐. ℍ𝔼 𝕀𝕊 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕊𝕎𝔸𝕄ℙ 𝔸ℕ𝔻 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝔸ℕ𝕋𝕀ℂℍℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋 👹
Marie B.5 hours
sorry❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😗🇪🇸
Melodye K.5 hours
Glad it is working for you. My daughter , her husband and 2children could not afford it, plus the deductible was larger than their house payment. Neither of them had health issues. God bless you...
Uchenna O.6 hours
Another campaign strategy
Anita G.6 hours
United States of America is a country of 💩 doesn't matter from which side you look at it
Wanda R.6 hours
Obama care is useless! And he lied about Keeping our own Drs. Which didn’t happen.
Laura P.6 hours
Thanks for sharing my story.
Connie L.6 hours
Obamacare never worked for me
Charity A.6 hours
When sadness fills your heart & tears flow in your eyes. Remember 3 things. 1. Allah is with you. 2. Still with you. 3. Always with you.
Chris M.6 hours
If you end up voting Biden you will cry like Nigerians are crying right now over Buhari instead of voting Goodluck Jonathan, Americans be wise vote Trump 2020