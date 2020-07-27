back

Celebs team up to buy women's soccer team

Celebrities, including Serena Williams and Natalie Portman, are teaming up to launch Angel City, the first pro women's soccer team to be owned primarily by women.

07/27/2020 8:01 PM
5 comments

  • Ivie O.
    18 minutes

    Beautiful Investment.

  • Michael W.
    an hour

    what a joke, glad though that these ladies have thrown thier money away. maybe they will learn its not a sex thing its a quality thing, womens soccer is no where and I mean no where near as good as mens soccer, that simple.

  • Daniel S.
    an hour

    Being a professional soccer player is not a job. They are entertainers. That's why there's no one demanding every music performer should earn as much money as Madonna or Beyonce does. It's just absolutely ridiculous.

  • Connie B.
    an hour

    you seen this?

  • Nour S.
    an hour

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger