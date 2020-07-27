Celebs team up to buy women's soccer team
The rise of Wheelchair Motocross
The life of Dennis Rodman
The controversial history of the "Redskins"
The Life of Viola Davis
The life of Lance Armstrong
Beautiful Investment.
what a joke, glad though that these ladies have thrown thier money away. maybe they will learn its not a sex thing its a quality thing, womens soccer is no where and I mean no where near as good as mens soccer, that simple.
Being a professional soccer player is not a job. They are entertainers. That's why there's no one demanding every music performer should earn as much money as Madonna or Beyonce does. It's just absolutely ridiculous.
you seen this?
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border
We need help to get basic needs
Help us
İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger
5 comments
Ivie O.18 minutes
Beautiful Investment.
Michael W.an hour
what a joke, glad though that these ladies have thrown thier money away. maybe they will learn its not a sex thing its a quality thing, womens soccer is no where and I mean no where near as good as mens soccer, that simple.
Daniel S.an hour
Being a professional soccer player is not a job. They are entertainers. That's why there's no one demanding every music performer should earn as much money as Madonna or Beyonce does. It's just absolutely ridiculous.
Connie B.an hour
you seen this?
Nour S.an hour
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger