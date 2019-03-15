back

Children of War in Desperate Need

"They did not take part in it. They did not choose to be in it." A new study reports that 1 in 5 of the world's children are now living inside war zones.

03/15/2019 8:08 PM
  • 53.5k
  • 53

And even more

  1. The fight for paid family leave in America

  2. Pies For Women's Rights

  3. What Really Happened at the Tulsa Massacre?

  4. Hospital Staff Honors Organ Donor

  5. What Are Stand Your Ground Laws?

  6. Eric Garner's mom fights for police accountability

44 comments

  • Alice T.
    04/01/2019 01:33

    Where are the people who proclaim their support to the “right to life” here? This is less a tragedy?

  • Shanti K.
    03/31/2019 02:11

    I pray for the babies in the world 💕💕I hug my babies every night & pray for peace & for safety for little ones 💕

  • Betty G.
    03/30/2019 19:39

    Blessings 💕

  • Val M.
    03/30/2019 02:37

    David Hodges

  • Sharon B.
    03/30/2019 00:24

    Mankind should be so ashamed, the children pay for their sins and war

  • Nancy S.
    03/29/2019 15:23

    Poor kids to live in fear Bless them all ,Lord watch over them

  • Geli W.
    03/29/2019 11:39

    Stop having children 👶, if there is a war!

  • Marilyn S.
    03/28/2019 22:11

    Prayers

  • Geli W.
    03/28/2019 18:46

    Stop having children 👶, if there is a war!

  • Nancy L.
    03/28/2019 14:50

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Pat S.
    03/28/2019 14:33

    God Bless those precious children praying for them all

  • Lauren N.
    03/28/2019 05:33

    😥😡😥😡

  • Gina P.
    03/27/2019 17:32

    What are they fighting about? That's enough!

  • Aysha J.
    03/27/2019 17:10

    So sad

  • Jannette H.
    03/27/2019 15:51

    God bless the little children of the world prayers for the babies

  • Tony C.
    03/27/2019 14:29

    That's truly sad but America can't take care of the entire world we have homeless people here who needs care,

  • Gary H.
    03/27/2019 09:08

    Praying For The Children

  • Kimberly P.
    03/26/2019 12:02

    Sad

  • Bettye L.
    03/26/2019 06:13

    God bless in Jesus name amen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  • MaryLou S.
    03/25/2019 18:35

    Praying for you all