Cleaning Up With The #Trashtag Challenge
Have you taken the #trashtag challenge yet? The new viral sensation is taking social media by storm — and it's inspiring countless volunteers to clean up their communities.
03/13/2019 10:21 AM
30 comments
Bob P.03/31/2019 17:46
Plastic manufacturers should pay these people
Jim M.03/31/2019 15:20
Finally a challenge that don’t involve something disgusting
Dora S.03/30/2019 13:00
👍🏻👏👏👏👍🏻
Daniel S.03/28/2019 22:39
No that why we pay the city to do
Haydi G.03/28/2019 21:43
WOW WOW Gracias por linpiar nuestro hogar y futuro hogar de las nuevas generaciones ...
Helen K.03/27/2019 15:10
👍👍
Mike Y.03/27/2019 12:59
how about the rest of the countless people take the challenge to not trash it up
Mary C.03/27/2019 12:51
Whatever it takes to get the trash picked up!
Keith S.03/27/2019 11:40
Why do we need a challenge to do this? And why do we need to be photographed and plastered all over Facebook doing it? Can we not just do this just to clean up the environment, do we need special recognition for doing that?
Marty J.03/27/2019 00:43
Been doing this for years! Why does it take a Challenge to keep our land Clean!!! Guess we need a Challange to get people to clean up the world. SAD Good stuff nevertheless 😎
Carlos S.03/26/2019 22:16
Genial.
Silvia A.03/25/2019 21:40
que te parece si hacemos esto en la Comunidad ?
Colleen R.03/21/2019 21:43
You guys are doing a beautiful thing you should be so proud of yourselves
Brut03/18/2019 14:08
Correction: While he has helped to promote the challenge in recent weeks, Byron Román does not actually appear in the photo at 0:33. That image shows Younes Drici Tani, an Algerian activist who initiated the #trashtag challenge almost a year ago. For more info: https://bit.ly/2UIAsbY
Khaled C.03/18/2019 13:25
Its a challebge creatide bu an algérienne
Aman M.03/16/2019 09:27
Well it has a bad side too if some one took trash spread them in some place and took pictures just for the internet. Doing the opposite of this challenge.
Fae L.03/14/2019 22:44
Interesting, in plastic bags
David B.03/14/2019 13:50
There's a lot of nasty people in the world, a lot.......go in there homes.
Katheryn W.03/14/2019 06:31
Please do not be put off if where you have cleared of trash starts filling up again , keep going . It does take some people a little while to wake up 🙄. Your doing a marvelous job 🙏🤗
John R.03/13/2019 20:12
Start on the Greek Isles...the roadsides are putrid