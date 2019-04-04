Climate activists stand up to Congress

After filing a lawsuit, these young people are pushing Congress to act on climate change.
25 comments
Earl M.05/01/2019 00:51
They dont listen to adults....so what are they gonna listen to kids SMH.
Jimmy L.04/30/2019 11:53
It went from 85 to 82 yesterday. I'm worried!
Joe C.04/30/2019 06:28
From the kids that eat tide pods
Greg L.04/28/2019 19:54
Another miss informed youth. Sad.
Eric F.04/28/2019 01:43
Not a scientist or a lawyer well there is a nice qualification LMAO. Yes the climate is changing it does so throughout the beginning of time. Eventually it'll freeze over in another ice age. Are we adding to it maybe but definitely nit as much as volcanoes in the ancient past and yet here we are. If and when this planet becomes no longer livable by our doing it'll be from war and disease not use of fossil fuels
Zo Z.04/27/2019 13:43
Global warming is just part of the natural process of the earth changing
Steven Y.04/27/2019 03:58
Without protecting the climate it causes a domino effect which effects the weather, this year it snowed in Phoenix Az. Miami Fl. Temperatures in the midwest in triple digit in the summer. Science is a simple study geographic and its effect
Michael C.04/25/2019 19:33
Climate change is a bunch of bs. It's not real it's not happening. It's a fake leftest political ploy nothing more.
Cathy G.04/25/2019 10:57
I wonder how all these concerned people got there? Did they all walk because the last time I checked using any type of auto/plane/train all is bad for the climate. The man made clothes they wear had some type of effect on the climate too.
Randy W.04/24/2019 22:59
Wtf
David N.04/16/2019 13:58
We have cleaned up our nation, just look back at the 70s. Nothing will work until we get people like China and India to get on board. Anyway climate change is a hoax.
Vanessa L.04/08/2019 21:29
This is almost like sueing the government for old people getting hairloss.. or why people are getting cancer.
Tomek W.04/05/2019 18:02
Everything is a right nowadays...
غسق ا.04/05/2019 14:25
The climate change in earth because global warming
Zelma C.04/05/2019 04:50
We have to fight peacefully the best way we know how . Yet giving words onto the air does sound power. We are what we attract. Put positive energy out and just like the laws of KARMA the Goodness will return onto you . Meaning. If we take good care of our world. Mother earth and Mother nature is willing to help us fix our planet. It's up to all of us to try . NO I'M NOT A DREAMER. I'M A BELIEVER GOD🙌🏿
Cynthia F.04/05/2019 01:59
Our future.
Rafael M.04/05/2019 01:21
So the constitution says the government must fix global warming?
Zelma C.04/05/2019 00:58
WE ARE OF A WOKE GENERATION 🔥👁🦋🙌🏿🍃💙🌏
Sabine M.04/04/2019 23:18
mister piper
Brut04/04/2019 22:44
With world leaders and executives failing to act, this teen started her own environmental organization — and had thousands marching in the streets along with her.