Coffee giants use child labor
What It’s Like to be Told to “Go Back to Your Country”
Daniel Tammet's colorful world of numbers
Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity
The life of Pretty Yende
What can we expect from coronavirus?
this is sad
, alors ton Frappuccino mocha cookie ?
In most third and fourth world countries, everyone works for the family. That is not happening in more prosperous countries. Just the facts, life is not fair. This is an insolvable situation.
Really? Are we now responsible for the work force outside our borders!?
Wow wow... never again.. every chain.. outlet shouls knw abt this.. i never want to see a ever!
The government needs to stop all child labor. And pay the adults a living wage.
if people stop buying coffee, those children will starve to death ! Or work for cheaper 🤷🏻♀️Personally I don’t drink coffee...
I buy fair trade coffee.
I guess iam suppose to stop drinking coffee now
Bring awareness to the deforestation as well
Learn more about Channel 4's documentary here: https://www.channel4.com/press/news/dispatches-starbucks-and-nespresso-truth-about-your-coffee
How about target the governments that allow this stuff to happen instead of the regular people that buy it
I'll drink 4 more cups
13 comments
Anabell H.an hour
this is sad
Pauline G.2 hours
, alors ton Frappuccino mocha cookie ?
Peter A.2 hours
In most third and fourth world countries, everyone works for the family. That is not happening in more prosperous countries. Just the facts, life is not fair. This is an insolvable situation.
Linda C.2 hours
Really? Are we now responsible for the work force outside our borders!?
Radhe D.3 hours
Wow wow... never again.. every chain.. outlet shouls knw abt this.. i never want to see a ever!
Carol M.3 hours
The government needs to stop all child labor. And pay the adults a living wage.
Meriem R.3 hours
if people stop buying coffee, those children will starve to death ! Or work for cheaper 🤷🏻♀️Personally I don’t drink coffee...
Candy A.3 hours
I buy fair trade coffee.
Julio G.3 hours
I guess iam suppose to stop drinking coffee now
Hunter D.4 hours
Bring awareness to the deforestation as well
Brut4 hours
Learn more about Channel 4's documentary here: https://www.channel4.com/press/news/dispatches-starbucks-and-nespresso-truth-about-your-coffee
Jamie F.4 hours
How about target the governments that allow this stuff to happen instead of the regular people that buy it
Marcus B.4 hours
I'll drink 4 more cups