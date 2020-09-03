back

Coffee giants use child labor

Your daily coffee isn't just hurting your wallet — it's also hurting thousands Guatemalan children. ☕

03/09/2020 8:02 PM
13 comments

  • Anabell H.
    an hour

    this is sad

  • Pauline G.
    2 hours

    , alors ton Frappuccino mocha cookie ?

  • Peter A.
    2 hours

    In most third and fourth world countries, everyone works for the family. That is not happening in more prosperous countries. Just the facts, life is not fair. This is an insolvable situation.

  • Linda C.
    2 hours

    Really? Are we now responsible for the work force outside our borders!?

  • Radhe D.
    3 hours

    Wow wow... never again.. every chain.. outlet shouls knw abt this.. i never want to see a ever!

  • Carol M.
    3 hours

    The government needs to stop all child labor. And pay the adults a living wage.

  • Meriem R.
    3 hours

    if people stop buying coffee, those children will starve to death ! Or work for cheaper 🤷🏻‍♀️Personally I don’t drink coffee...

  • Candy A.
    3 hours

    I buy fair trade coffee.

  • Julio G.
    3 hours

    I guess iam suppose to stop drinking coffee now

  • Hunter D.
    4 hours

    Bring awareness to the deforestation as well

  • Brut
    4 hours

    Learn more about Channel 4's documentary here: https://www.channel4.com/press/news/dispatches-starbucks-and-nespresso-truth-about-your-coffee

  • Jamie F.
    4 hours

    How about target the governments that allow this stuff to happen instead of the regular people that buy it

  • Marcus B.
    4 hours

    I'll drink 4 more cups