Colorado Becomes First State to Cap Insulin Prices at $100

He lost his little brother to Type 1 diabetes. For Colorado State Representative Dylan Roberts the fight to cap insulin prices isn't just politics, it's personal.
Colorado First State to Cap Insulin at $100
Colorado is the first U.S. state to cap the cost of insulin co-pays at $100 a month for insured residents. State Rep. Dylan Roberts sponsored the bill in honor of his brother. He says this has been his mission since joining the Colorado statehouse in 2017. The law also directs Colorado’s attorney general to investigate insulin prices. About 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes according to the American Diabetes Association — and it's getting harder to afford the medication.
7.4 million Americans with diabetes need insulin to survive based on data from the American Diabetes Association. The price of insulin tripled between 2002 and 2013. And it continues to rise — nearly doubling between 2012 and 2016 according Health Care Cost Institute. It’s left some diabetics having to go without insulin or ration their doses — risking death.
President Donald Trump has signaled for more than two years that runaway drug prices would be a target of his administration, but his tough talk has yet to result in much action. Medicare still pays 80 percent more than consumers pay in other industrial countries for some of the costliest drugs, according to a government study from last year. A group of Type 1 diabetics took a #CaravantoCanada to buy cheaper insulin. Rep. Roberts says he wants more states to follow Colorado's lead. The bill is personal for Roberts, whose brother Murphy died in a fall related to a diabetic seizure. But the cost of the drug has forced some diabetics to ration its use, Roberts said. His bill passed its first committee vote with bipartisan support.
Jorge O.06/10/2019 22:33
Colorado its a great state
John H.06/10/2019 17:31
do you really think the drug companies care about us all they care about is money and our government is in on it when you're at War all the time which is country seems to be where do you think some of the money comes from let's use Oxycontin for example you're telling me the government did not know that synthetic heroin in a pill form that could be injected snorted ingested or smoked you think you might have a little drug problem down the road and then you're telling me you're a doctor with 15 years of education and you prescribed this wake up people you can go on TV Facebook YouTube things aren't going to change it's just a basic matter of greed what other country makes money off sick people then the US just curious
Jennifer M.06/07/2019 11:42
Dylan so impressed by the work you have done. Amazing tribute to Murphy and your family.
Rachana C.06/07/2019 05:38
Great
Lynn J.06/07/2019 01:33
Change CAN happen!
Kameron T.06/07/2019 01:27
This is how it came to pass 🙏🏼
Representative D.06/06/2019 16:28
Thank you, for highlighting the work we’re doing in Colorado on this issue. It’s a first, but important step! Now it’s time for Congress to lead.
Brut06/06/2019 13:29
