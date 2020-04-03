back
Coronavirus is causing a dramatic drop in pollution in China
03/04/2020 11:28 AM
22 comments
Kumeraguru M.3 minutes
The positivity of corona virus
Bruce B.12 minutes
mother nature has a way of cleansing herself, maybe this virus is man made, bottom line is we are a species just like everything else living on this planet. and just like every other species we can become extinct.
Jonathan Y.15 minutes
An effect that would happen in any industrialized region, under the same circumstances, an indication of how much human activity affects our environment!
John L.19 minutes
Industry taking a big hit in China!
Victor M.30 minutes
weather a natural or an unnatural outbreak, I just hope either factors have no plans of testing other models .
Chad B.an hour
... interesting
Renee S.an hour
Im sorry about the virus' devastation. Not sorry about decrease in pollutants.
Buwana C.an hour
Hope fo sm mo..mnths..😛
Axel D.an hour
Nothing Adobe can't do.....
Sebastien C.an hour
pour l'anglais
Peter v.an hour
point is eu dont need 90% of chinese crap.. but people are incerdibly stupid and pollute their lifes with unneccesary garbage
Vanessa J.an hour
Every cloud as they say...
Victoria H.an hour
Surely when a lock down has been in place for 2 months, it's is explained?
Jamie T.an hour
but Greta was angry with western white-fascist people.
John W.an hour
there's an upside !
Daniel C.an hour
Gretas goons released the corona virus
Candace G.an hour
That is what happens when you make items for the whole world and then stop. China has to clean up its act obviously.
Lucky D.an hour
Why are they looking for shit like this if it wasn't on purpose!
Ciprian M.an hour
Surprising?!
Alizah G.an hour
:(