back

Coronavirus is causing a dramatic drop in pollution in China

Coronavirus: These satellite images show a spectacular drop in pollution in China...

03/04/2020 11:28 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. Coronavirus is causing a dramatic drop in pollution in China

  2. The fennec fox is the smallest canid in the world

  3. This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic

  4. Veggie burgers for meat eaters, Beyond Meat's success story

  5. 5 Good News Stories For The Planet

  6. This architect transforms used textiles into bricks

22 comments

  • Kumeraguru M.
    3 minutes

    The positivity of corona virus

  • Bruce B.
    12 minutes

    mother nature has a way of cleansing herself, maybe this virus is man made, bottom line is we are a species just like everything else living on this planet. and just like every other species we can become extinct.

  • Jonathan Y.
    15 minutes

    An effect that would happen in any industrialized region, under the same circumstances, an indication of how much human activity affects our environment!

  • John L.
    19 minutes

    Industry taking a big hit in China!

  • Victor M.
    30 minutes

    weather a natural or an unnatural outbreak, I just hope either factors have no plans of testing other models .

  • Chad B.
    an hour

    ... interesting

  • Renee S.
    an hour

    Im sorry about the virus' devastation. Not sorry about decrease in pollutants.

  • Buwana C.
    an hour

    Hope fo sm mo..mnths..😛

  • Axel D.
    an hour

    Nothing Adobe can't do.....

  • Sebastien C.
    an hour

    pour l'anglais

  • Peter v.
    an hour

    point is eu dont need 90% of chinese crap.. but people are incerdibly stupid and pollute their lifes with unneccesary garbage

  • Vanessa J.
    an hour

    Every cloud as they say...

  • Victoria H.
    an hour

    Surely when a lock down has been in place for 2 months, it's is explained?

  • Jamie T.
    an hour

    but Greta was angry with western white-fascist people.

  • John W.
    an hour

    there's an upside !

  • Daniel C.
    an hour

    Gretas goons released the corona virus

  • Candace G.
    an hour

    That is what happens when you make items for the whole world and then stop. China has to clean up its act obviously.

  • Lucky D.
    an hour

    Why are they looking for shit like this if it wasn't on purpose!

  • Ciprian M.
    an hour

    Surprising?!

  • Alizah G.
    an hour

    :(